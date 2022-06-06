Back

Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee closes Bukit Batok outlet after 3 months, apologises for not meeting expectations

Their third outlet.

Mandy How | June 06, 2022, 02:08 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee has shuttered its Bukit Batok outlet just three months after opening.

The reason for its closing, however, is neither poor business nor rental woes, which are common issues plaguing F&B owners.

Commitment to taste

Instead, the hawker brand made an announcement on its Instagram page on June 1, 2022, apologising for not meeting the expectations of fans at their third stall.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shabibu Food X’perience (@shabibu.sg)

"Finding and training chefs committed to frying the Hokkien Mee of our standard hasn’t been easy 😔," the post read.

It added: "It is with a heavy heart but heavier sense of commitment to the taste of our mee that we will officially [retire] this outlet and refocus all of our attention to our ION and Old Airport outlets."

Since the announcement, a couple of customers have commented with their own observations that the standard has indeed been inconsistent.

Family business since 1940s

The expansion to Bukit Batok was managed by 49-year-old Albert Ng, the third generation owner of Nam Sing.

Photo via Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee

Ng previously said that he wanted to keep his family’s legacy alive and growing, while "maintaining the same recipe, quality, and consistency."

Today, the stall still uses the same techniques developed by its first generation founders in the 1940s.

To ensure that the newer outlets would maintain the original standard, Ng and his father would check the ingredients, and have 90 per cent of the food preparation done at the respective stalls.

Top image via Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee

New town to be built on Paya Lebar Air Base, 3.8km runway could become running track

Planes will stop landing in Paya Lebar in the 2030s.

June 06, 2022, 03:54 PM

Delinquent student in China vows to return to school after teacher makes him experience construction job

Learning outside the classroom.

June 06, 2022, 03:45 PM

Dance for any S'pore McDonald's outlet manager & get S$0.80 ice cream cone for free

Fight inflation, eat for free.

June 06, 2022, 01:49 PM

5 household items all S’poreans should get to make their lives easier

Get them if you can spare the cash.

June 06, 2022, 01:28 PM

Man who transited through Changi Airport tests positive for monkeypox

MOH said there is currently no significant risk of community transmission.

June 06, 2022, 12:37 PM

LANY performing in S'pore on Nov. 7, 2022

Let Me Know if you're going.

June 06, 2022, 12:21 PM

I love fruits but am too lazy to cut them, so I tried out these convenient fruit bowls for a week.

An easy way to add fruits to my diet.

June 06, 2022, 11:43 AM

S'pore man, 23, found bleeding with 20cm tactical harpoon in his back in Orchard, 10 men arrested

The two assailants were charged in court on June 6.

June 06, 2022, 10:58 AM

2 grown ass men fight at Great World City

One grown ass man was clearly beating up the other grown ass man.

June 06, 2022, 09:50 AM

M'sia economist on chicken shortage: M'sia might lose S'pore export market for good

Only six per cent of Malaysia's chicken is exported.

June 05, 2022, 07:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.