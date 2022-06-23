Free Muji exhibition in Tanglin showcases Muji products made over past 40 years

Do you enjoy visiting Muji stores to wander and look around?

If so, Muji's new exhibition in town is right up your alley.

Located in Tanglin

Named "To the Forest of Verbs with 'MUJI IS'", the free exhibition at the Japan Creative Centre is located in Tanglin.

The showcase travelled around Japan and is exhibiting for the first time abroad in Singapore until July 27, 2022.

Features Muji products made over the past 40 years

The exhibition was created based on the “MUJI IS” book released on Muji's 40th anniversary in 2020.

Of the more than 7,000 products the Japanese homeware and lifestyle store has made, the book features just 460 Muji items.

It summarises the thoughts of each product into 15 verbs like simplify, bundle, utilise and imagine.

The exhibition centres around these verbs and takes visitors through a journey of Muji's design ethos and product archives while invoking a forest-like experience.

For example, Muji's Markable Umbrella has a hole in its handle so users can add personalisation details like a ribbon or a name tag.

The umbrella is featured in the exhibition with the verb "notice", as it was inspired by a foreign designer who pointed out that it was interesting how Japanese people attached markers like handkerchiefs and rubber bands to their umbrellas for easy identification.

"In this exhibition, we invite you to take a walk into the forest of Muji verbs selected from the 'MUJI IS' book, each related to our products and activities that was developed in the last four decades," wrote Muji.

To the Forest of Verbs with "MUJI IS"

Admission: Free

Dates: Until July 27, 2022

Address: Japan Creative Centre, 4 Nassim Road Singapore 258372

Opening hours: 10am to 6pm. Closed on 12 July, Sundays and Mondays.

All images by Muji.