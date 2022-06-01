M'sia Airlines operating flight to S'pore using fuel made from renewable waste & cooking oil on June 5, 2022

Flying is one of the most climate-unfriendly modes of travel, but if you're looking for a (relatively) greener way to fly, Malaysia Airlines has the answer.

The Malaysian carrier will be operating passenger flights that use sustainable aviation fuel on June 5, in conjunction with World Environment Day.

The dedicated sustainable aviation fuel-powered flights will be operated on the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, using a blend of approximately 38 per cent sustainable aviation fuel and conventional jet fuel.

"Compared to conventional fossil jet fuel, this sustainable fuel option, made from 100 per cent renewable waste and residue raw materials (such as cooking oil), can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 per cent," said Malaysia Airlines.

The chemical make up of sustainable aviation fuel is very similar to traditional fossil jet fuel.

Aside from materials like cooking oil, it can be generated from non-palm waste oils from animals or plants, and solid waste from homes and businesses, such as packaging, paper, textiles, and food scraps.

Other potential sources include forestry waste, such as waste wood, and energy crops, including fast growing plants and algae.

Flights between KL and S'pore

Passengers can take these greener flights on MH603 (from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore) and MH606 (from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur).

MH603 is scheduled to depart Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 12.25pm, arriving at Singapore Changi Airport at 1.30pm.

MH606 will depart Singapore Changi Airport at 2.40pm, and arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 3:40pm.

Passengers have until June 4 to enjoy a 15 per cent discount on their sustainable aviation fuel flight tickets, using the promotion code "SAF2022" when booking via the Malaysia Airlines website.

"Guests are encouraged to make their bookings soonest possible as tickets are selling fast," said the airlines.

Top image credit: Boeing/via

Follow and listen to our podcast here