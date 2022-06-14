Mr Bean S'pore has new Thai Tea Soy Milk drinks with pearls or grass jelly

In case you missed the news, Mr Bean and sister brand Do Qoo are now halal-certified.

The two brands have a total of 69 stores islandwide, which all now display the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) Halal certificates and halal logos.

New items

Mr Bean will also be launching several new food items.

These are:

Soy Curry Chicken with Potato Wholegrain Mixed Rice Bowl (S$6.90)

Curry Chicken with Potato Pancake (S$2.40)

Gula Melaka Pancake (S$2.40)

Mr Bean has previously had a similar Gula Melaka Sago Pancake in 2019 to celebrate National Day.

Aside from the usual soy milk drinks, new Thai milk tea drinks with soy milk will be added to the menu:

Grass Jelly Thai Tea Soy Milk (S$3.30)

Pearly Thai Tea Soy Milk (S$3.30)

Top photo from Mr Bean Singapore and courtesy of Mr Bean