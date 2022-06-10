Mr Bean S'pore now halal-certified

Mr Bean is officially halal-certified as of June 9.

The company, which sells soya bean drinks and a variety of snacks like pancakes and beancurd, has not made the announcement on any of its social media pages.

However, all 64 of its outlets in Singapore can be found on the list of halal-certified eateries on the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore's (MUIS) website.

The news was also shared on The Halal Food Blog and The Halal Eater.

Discussions over halal certification in the past

There was previously a bit of a kerfuffle over whether Mr Bean was halal-certified when it unveiled a new bak kwa eggwich in 2018.

One Facebook user took a photo of the poster advertising the new eggwich and imposed the words "Not funny Mr Bean" and "No halal" over the image.

The post caused a stir among some users, who said they would no longer patronise Mr Bean.

However, others pointed out that Mr Bean did not have a halal certification at the time.

The bak kwa eggwich was also vegetarian. The post was subsequently taken down.

Before obtaining its halal certification, Mr Bean told Mothership in 2018 that they do not use pork, lard or gelatin ingredients.

Its meat ingredients (such as chicken ham) are sourced from halal-certified suppliers.

Top photo from Mr Bean Singapore / FB