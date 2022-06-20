Jurassic Car Park: Chonky monitor lizard appears in M’sia supermarket car park, firemen called in

Monitor lizards are common in Singapore and nearby countries but have you seen one wandering outside of its natural habitat?

On Jun. 19, TikTok user @fire_fighter_forever posted a video showing a wild monitor lizard taking a walk in a car park of a Lotus supermarket in Malaysia.

Jurassic World-ish

The video is accompanied by a Jurassic World-themed audio clip, complete with dinosaur-like growls.

According to the caption in the video, the reptile was found wandering in the car park.

In the video, the monitor lizard emerged from underneath a parked silver car.

Despite the sheer number of people surrounding it, it continued to charge forward.

It was also seen parting its jaws in a bid to deter those who have gathered around it.

It then stopped briefly and turned its head towards a firefighter who was approaching it from behind with a bag and an animal control pole.

Agitated by the waving of the animal control pole near its face, the reptile opened its mouth again.

It then bit on the loop once before letting it go.

However, as the firemen surrounding it closed in, the creature had nowhere else to run.

The reptile was caught once the loop was placed on its neck.

A white bag was placed over its head and a fireman stepped on its back.

Another fireman placed his foot on the base of the reptile's tail while a third approached to take a closer look.

At the end of the video, the reptile appeared to be fully restrained as one of the firemen reached to grab its hind legs.

Amused netizens

The video has amassed 4.6 million views, over 334,000 likes, and over 8,400 comments.

Most commenters expressed their amusement at the sight of the reptile being subdued in light of the recent release of "Jurassic World Dominion" movie.

Besides the reference to Jurassic Park, someone jokingly asked who was playing "Jumanji".

The absurdity of the sight reminded one commenter of Augmented Reality (AR) filters.

Someone also highlighted the concerns about how such a phenomenon might indicate the threat that the habitats of wild animals face.

