2-month-old puppy with woebegone eyes still looking for furever home in S'pore

How could anyone say no to those puppy-dog eyes?

Meet Charlie, a two-month-old mongrel puppy who has not been able to find his furever home yet.

The only puppy left

According to Exclusively Mongrels Limited, Charlie attended an adoptive drive on June 18.

However, the two-month-old did not receive any interest, unlike the other puppies at the adoption drive that will be leaving for their respective home stays this week.

The non-profit organisation vouched for his extreme friendliness and lovableness.

However, his toilet training "is not quite there yet", they added.

Charlie also needs to be fed regularly and cannot be left alone for extended periods.

Thus, Exclusively Mongrels Limited is looking for a loving and patient adopter to guide him along his journey.

The young chap has received his first vaccination, been dewormed, microchipped, as well as received the "all clear" from the veterinarian.

He is, however, not of HDB-approved size at this age.

Those who are keen to give Charlie a furever home can drop them a WhatsApp message at 97890569.

Check out the original post here.

Top images by Exclusively Mongrels Limited's Facebook page.