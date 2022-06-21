Back

2-month-old puppy with woebegone eyes still looking for furever home in S'pore

Will you be Charlie's angel?

Karen Lui | June 21, 2022, 04:24 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

How could anyone say no to those puppy-dog eyes?

Meet Charlie, a two-month-old mongrel puppy who has not been able to find his furever home yet.

Photo by Exclusively Mongrels Limited's Facebook page.

The only puppy left

According to Exclusively Mongrels Limited, Charlie attended an adoptive drive on June 18.

However, the two-month-old did not receive any interest, unlike the other puppies at the adoption drive that will be leaving for their respective home stays this week.

Photo by Exclusively Mongrels Limited's Facebook page.

The non-profit organisation vouched for his extreme friendliness and lovableness.

However, his toilet training "is not quite there yet", they added.

Photo by Exclusively Mongrels Limited's Facebook page.

Charlie also needs to be fed regularly and cannot be left alone for extended periods.

Thus, Exclusively Mongrels Limited is looking for a loving and patient adopter to guide him along his journey.

Photo by Exclusively Mongrels Limited's Facebook page.

The young chap has received his first vaccination, been dewormed, microchipped, as well as received the "all clear" from the veterinarian.

Photo by Exclusively Mongrels Limited's Facebook page.

He is, however, not of HDB-approved size at this age.

Those who are keen to give Charlie a furever home can drop them a WhatsApp message at 97890569.

Photo by Exclusively Mongrels Limited's Facebook page.

Check out the original post here.

Read more

Top images by Exclusively Mongrels Limited's Facebook page.

South Korean man spends S$7,000 on business class flight to be served credit card-sized steak

The other food and drinks felt like they were being rationed.

June 21, 2022, 03:24 PM

S’pore shrimp farm offers tour & 3-course shrimp tasting with wine for S$55 per pax

A behind-the-scenes look at how shrimp end up at the supermarket.

June 21, 2022, 02:10 PM

2% GST hike will go ahead as planned for increased spending on healthcare & seniors: Lawrence Wong

The GST increase has been pushed back as late as possible, he said.

June 21, 2022, 01:40 PM

Eligible taxi & private hire car drivers to get S$150 to offset higher fuel costs

A one-off payout.

June 21, 2022, 12:51 PM

All S'porean households to receive S$100 rebate on utilities: Lawrence Wong

To help households counter inflation.

June 21, 2022, 12:47 PM

About 1.5 million S’poreans will receive up to S$300 cash in Aug. 2022: Lawrence Wong

This is on top of the regular GST Voucher that had been previously announced.

June 21, 2022, 12:29 PM

S'pore baker's S$190.60 cake ruined after Lalamove delivery, customer gets S$9.30 compensation from courier company

Cake died.

June 21, 2022, 11:43 AM

Johor could have Friday as half-day, revert to Saturday & Sunday weekends

Weekend.

June 21, 2022, 11:01 AM

Korean actress, 20, acts as primary school student in web drama

Actual fountain of youth.

June 21, 2022, 09:27 AM

S'pore to take some of the 240 million chickens that Indonesia produces a month

Alternative source.

June 21, 2022, 02:13 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.