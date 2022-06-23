Back

Migrant worker dies after being crushed by crane parts in Mandai Quarry Rd workplace accident

S'pore has now experienced a total of 27 workplace fatalities this year.

Andrew Koay | June 23, 2022, 01:54 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

A 32-year-old migrant worker died on Jun. 22 after a workplace accident involving a mobile crane at 1 Mandai Quarry Road.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told CNA that at 10:15am the Indian worker was retrieving items from a toolbox under the chassis of the mobile crane when the crane turned clockwise.

"His chest was crushed between the crane counterweights and the crane undercarriage,” said the ministry.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the worker was unconscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where died of his injuries.

His death is the 27th workplace fatality in 2022 so far.

The Mandai Quarry Rd worksite

Mandai Quarry Road worksite is located at the Home Team Tactical Centre, where the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence have training facilities for their specialist units.

According to ST, the SPF are the site's developers while its occupier is China Construction (South Pacific) Development Co (CCDC).

The man was employed by Hwa Yang Engineering and was a trained rigger and signalman.

He is the second worker to die in an accident at a CCDC worksite this year.

MOM said it was investigating this latest incident and has instructed the occupier to stop all lifting works at the worksite.

Safety time-out called in May

At the start of May 2022, MOM called for a safety time-out at workplaces after a "worrying spate of workplace fatalities across various industries".

The safety time-out involves companies taking time off their daily work routine to take stock of and review workplace safety systems.

There have been seven more deaths since that safety time-out was called.

Related stories:

Top image by Oleksii Drozdov via Unsplash 

Free Muji exhibition in Tanglin showcases Muji products made over past 40 years

Cool.

June 23, 2022, 01:25 PM

SFA recalls batch of Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream over pesticide concerns

SFA has since directed the importer to recall the product from their commercial customers.

June 23, 2022, 01:16 PM

Felicia Chin, 37, leaving Mediacorp to join 'faith-based ministry'

New chapter.

June 23, 2022, 01:11 PM

WP still opposes GST increase but calls S$1.5 billion inflation support package a 'step in the right direction'

Finance minister Lawrence Wong said on Jun. 21 that the government would be moving ahead with its plan to increase GST by two per cent, staggered over 2023 and 2024.

June 23, 2022, 12:21 PM

Beauty in the Pot S'pore's 20% off ingredients now starts earlier at 10pm, available at all outlets

Great.

June 23, 2022, 12:11 PM

2 toddlers rescued from Marsiling HDB flat fire

A member of public attempted to force open the door to the unit.

June 23, 2022, 11:38 AM

Popular zi char place ThaiPan closing at Turf Club on Jun. 26, 2022, to reopen at Rochor in mid-July

Moving.

June 23, 2022, 11:24 AM

Billie Eilish performing in S'pore on Aug. 21, 2022

Fans are happier than ever.

June 23, 2022, 10:52 AM

Beagle lost in Sentosa found & rescued from drain after it was missing for 2 days

The one-year-old beagle was had broken off from her harness after getting spooked by fireworks.

June 23, 2022, 10:26 AM

UK man about to marry S'porean loses life savings in crypto scam, attempts to rob store for wedding expenses

A doctor found that Crosby's actions were an impulsive response to his losses in the scam.

June 23, 2022, 10:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.