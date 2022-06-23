Migrant worker dies after being crushed by crane parts in Mandai Quarry Rd workplace accident

A 32-year-old migrant worker died on Jun. 22 after a workplace accident involving a mobile crane at 1 Mandai Quarry Road.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told CNA that at 10:15am the Indian worker was retrieving items from a toolbox under the chassis of the mobile crane when the crane turned clockwise.

"His chest was crushed between the crane counterweights and the crane undercarriage,” said the ministry.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the worker was unconscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where died of his injuries.

His death is the 27th workplace fatality in 2022 so far.

The Mandai Quarry Rd worksite

Mandai Quarry Road worksite is located at the Home Team Tactical Centre, where the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence have training facilities for their specialist units.

According to ST, the SPF are the site's developers while its occupier is China Construction (South Pacific) Development Co (CCDC).

The man was employed by Hwa Yang Engineering and was a trained rigger and signalman.

He is the second worker to die in an accident at a CCDC worksite this year.

MOM said it was investigating this latest incident and has instructed the occupier to stop all lifting works at the worksite.

Safety time-out called in May

At the start of May 2022, MOM called for a safety time-out at workplaces after a "worrying spate of workplace fatalities across various industries".

The safety time-out involves companies taking time off their daily work routine to take stock of and review workplace safety systems.

There have been seven more deaths since that safety time-out was called.

