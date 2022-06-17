Back

Mega playground, futsal pitch, basketball & badminton courts part of new 'sports arena' at Keat Hong

Not your average HDB playground.

Low Jia Ying | June 17, 2022, 04:12 PM

Choa Chu Kang residents will have a lot to look forward to this Sunday (Jun. 19), when The Arena @ Keat Hong opens to the public.

Some of The Arena's features include a mega playground, futsal pitch, basketball court and a badminton court.

A carnival celebrating the opening of The Arena will be held at 10am on Jun. 19.

Synthetic futsal pitch, playground with tall slides and climbing structures

Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Member of Parliament representing the Keat Hong ward of Chua Chu Kang GRC, shared some photos on Facebook previewing the large sports and playground venue ahead of its opening on Sunday.

The Arena has sports facilities like a synthetic grass futsal pitch, a basketball and badminton courts.

Photo via Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim/Facebook.

The sports arena also features a "mega" playground, which appears significantly taller than the average HDB playground.

The playground comprises a few tall towers, with see-through tunnels, rope ladders and rock walls woven throughout. There are also many slides for kids to try out.

Photo via Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim/Facebook.

Photo via Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim/Facebook.

There is also plenty of space to run around at the playground. A pavilion provides some shade for visitors.

Photo by Reena Jumarudin/Google Maps.

The Arena is located between Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 and 5.

The nearest LRT station is South View LRT, and the nearest MRT station is Choa Chu Kang.

Opening carnival

A carnival, held in conjunction with a "Let's Get Sporty" event, will celebrate the opening of The Arena and take place at 10am on Jun. 19.

Ex-national football players will also be making an appearance at the event.

Though tickets to redeem goodie bags have already been sold out, a ticket is not required for entry into The Arena, or to participate in the sport activities.

Top photos via Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim/Facebook.

