McGriddles back in S'pore for breakfast

Fasiha Nazren | June 30, 2022, 11:57 AM

The McGriddles has made a quiet return to the McDonald's menu.

There's no official announcement on its Facebook page, but you can find it under the promotions menu on the McDonald's app.

You can also find it on McDelivery.

A Sausage McGriddles meal starts from S$5.60 on the app.

There's also the Chicken McGriddles with Egg meal (from S$6.50) and Sausage McGriddles with Egg meal (from $6.50).

Photo from McDonald's.

Photo from McDonald's.

Of course, we didn't forget the McGriddles Stack meal (from S$7.75).

Photo from McDonald's.

The McGriddles are only available during breakfast hours, while stocks last. Enjoy.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

