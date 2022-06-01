Back

McDonald's S'pore bringing back roasted sesame seaweed shaker fries & nacho cheese sauce soon

Nice.

Ashley Tan | June 01, 2022, 02:44 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you haven't had McDonald's in a while, here are two very good reasons to head to the nearest outlet.

The fast food chain is bringing back its famous and beloved roasted sesame seaweed shaker fries, as well as its nacho cheese sauce.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore / FB

Back on the menu

Customers can soon pair their meal with the Roasted Sesame & Seaweed McShaker fries.

If you opt for a Chicken McNuggets, you will now have four choices of dips — Barbeque sauce, Sweet 'N Sour sauce, Curry sauce, and Smoky Nacho Cheese sauce.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore / FB

McDonald's Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce was previously packaged in a squeezy bottle when it was first made available in 2020.

Mothership understands from a McDonald's staff member at one outlet that both the shaker fries and the nacho cheese sauce will be on the menu from June 2 onwards at all McDonald's outlets.

Mothership has reached out to McDonald's for confirmation and will update this article accordingly.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from McDonald's Singapore / FB

Sharon Au thanks S'poreans for offering support after apartment robbery

Au added that the support has helped her in picking herself up.

June 01, 2022, 01:07 PM

Car lies diagonally on top of another car in 7-car chain collision along PIE near Bedok

Yikes.

June 01, 2022, 12:37 PM

Project Superstar winner Daren Tan & doctor wife welcome 2nd child

Congrats!

June 01, 2022, 12:00 PM

Comment: Why did Terra Luna crash, & why does it matter?

Something that might seem far away can have a big impact on seemingly unconnected areas.

June 01, 2022, 10:49 AM

S'pore's National Crime Prevention Council deletes post that uses Amber Heard meme

Some commenters found the use of the meme to be in bad taste.

June 01, 2022, 10:36 AM

Waffletown is back: Clementi outlet opens a year after iconic Balmoral Plaza store shuttered

Tastes like nostalgia.

June 01, 2022, 09:54 AM

Pink fries, pink pasta, pink bubble tea & other pink food & drink on foodpanda till Jun. 30

For those who see pink as more than just a pretty colour.

June 01, 2022, 08:59 AM

S'porean man waited close to 2 months for passport to be renewed only to find out photo rejected

Make sure you have the Singpass app and that you did not miss notifications.

June 01, 2022, 03:55 AM

S'pore ranked world's best city to work from home in 2022

The study looked at the percentage of jobs which offer remote working.

May 31, 2022, 08:22 PM

Miss flying? Get boarding feeling at Bugis MRT station on June 6 during emergency preparedness exercise.

Just like flying without the flying part.

May 31, 2022, 07:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.