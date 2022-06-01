McDonald's S'pore bringing back roasted sesame seaweed shaker fries & nacho cheese sauce soon

If you haven't had McDonald's in a while, here are two very good reasons to head to the nearest outlet.

The fast food chain is bringing back its famous and beloved roasted sesame seaweed shaker fries, as well as its nacho cheese sauce.

Back on the menu

Customers can soon pair their meal with the Roasted Sesame & Seaweed McShaker fries.

If you opt for a Chicken McNuggets, you will now have four choices of dips — Barbeque sauce, Sweet 'N Sour sauce, Curry sauce, and Smoky Nacho Cheese sauce.

McDonald's Smoky Nacho Cheese Sauce was previously packaged in a squeezy bottle when it was first made available in 2020.

Mothership understands from a McDonald's staff member at one outlet that both the shaker fries and the nacho cheese sauce will be on the menu from June 2 onwards at all McDonald's outlets.

Mothership has reached out to McDonald's for confirmation and will update this article accordingly.

Top photo from McDonald's Singapore / FB