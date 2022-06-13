McDonald's in Russia now called Vkusno & tochka, which means 'Tasty and that's it'

McDonald's in Russia is now known as Vkusno & tochka.

The name change became official on Sunday, June 12, 2022 -- Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating independence.

#UPDATE The restaurant that launched McDonald's in Russia in 1990, heralding Moscow's opening after decades of Soviet rule, reopened on Sunday with a new name and logo in a potent reminder of the upheaval sparked by the conflict in Ukraine https://t.co/63pxB1qz45 pic.twitter.com/BYOV4HVdBM — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 12, 2022

New name unveiled a day after logo made public

The new name was unveiled when the restaurants in Moscow under new Russian ownership opened their doors to the public.

The new logo, supposedly a burger with two fries, comes with a new slogan: "The name changes, love stays".

Will the new chain survive?

The fortunes of the chain could provide a test of how successfully Russia's economy can become more self-sufficient and withstand Western sanctions, Reuters reported.

Not as wildly received

Scores of people queued outside what was formerly McDonald's flagship restaurant in Pushkin Square, central Moscow, according to Reuters, but the crowd size was nowhere near the turnout when the real original McDonald's opened in 1990 during the Soviet era.

The flagship Moscow restaurant is among 15 rebranded outlets opening in and around the capital on Sunday.

The company is planning to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 by the end of the summer, according to Reuters.

Smaller menu and cheaper

Vkusno & tochka's menu was also smaller and did not offer the Big Mac.

Some other burgers and desserts, such as the McFlurry, were also not available.

A double cheeseburger was going for 129 roubles (S$3.10) compared to roughly 160 roubles (S$3.85) under McDonald's.

A fish burger is now 169 roubles (S$4.07), compared to about 190 roubles (S$4.57) previously.

The composition of burgers has not changed, and the equipment from McDonald's has remained, a worker told Reuters.

Packaging not ready, taste roughly the same

Much of the packaging was plain white, as were drink cups, while takeaway bags were plain brown, Reuters reported.

The old McDonald's logo on packets of ketchup and other sauces was covered over with makeshift black markings.

The taste, according to consumers, has remained largely the same.

Man asked for Big Mac

A man was escorted out by restaurant staff following a press conference during the reopening after he stood in front of the cameras holding a sign that read, "Bring back the Big Mac".

Top photo via @ddi_twiter