New salt & pepper Chicken McCrispy at McDonald's S'pore from June 30, 2022

McDonald's will be launching a new variation of the Chicken McCrispy on Jun. 30.
Called the Chicken McCrispy Salt and Pepper (from S$6.60), this new flavour will only be available for a limited time.
This variation of the Chicken McCrispy is tossed in a blend of salt, pepper and parsley flakes.
It is also available as part of an Extra Value Meal (from S$8.60) or a bucket of six (from S$18.30).
The Chicken McCrispy is not available at the following outlets:
- Shell Tampines
- Shell Hougang
- Shell Havelock
- Clementi Avenue 3
- Parklane
- Tampines Kiosk
The fast food chain will also be introducing the Grapefruit McFizz (from S$3.20).
Here's also a reminder to get your hands on the Banana Pie (from S$1.40), while stocks last.
Top image from McDonald's Singapore.
