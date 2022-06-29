Back

New salt & pepper Chicken McCrispy at McDonald's S'pore from June 30, 2022

Yum.

Fasiha Nazren | June 29, 2022, 10:26 AM

McDonald's will be launching a new variation of the Chicken McCrispy on Jun. 30.

Called the Chicken McCrispy Salt and Pepper (from S$6.60), this new flavour will only be available for a limited time.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

This variation of the Chicken McCrispy is tossed in a blend of salt, pepper and parsley flakes.

It is also available as part of an Extra Value Meal (from S$8.60) or a bucket of six (from S$18.30).

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The Chicken McCrispy is not available at the following outlets:

  • Shell Tampines

  • Shell Hougang

  • Shell Havelock

  • Clementi Avenue 3

  • Parklane

  • Tampines Kiosk

The fast food chain will also be introducing the Grapefruit McFizz (from S$3.20).

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Here's also a reminder to get your hands on the Banana Pie (from S$1.40), while stocks last.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

