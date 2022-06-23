2 toddlers rescued from Marsiling HDB flat fire

Two toddlers were rescued from a fire that broke out at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Marsiling late on Wednesday night, June 22.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at Block 218 Marsiling Crescent at around 10.40pm.

The fire was raging and thick black smoke was coming from the unit by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a second-floor unit.

About 60 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

Two toddlers found conscious in the living room of the affected unit were rescued by two police officers and taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital by two SCDF ambulances.

The blaze was extinguished with one water jet.

SCDF wrote in a Facebook post: “As a result of the fire, the entire unit was affected by heat and smoke damage.”

“We understand that after the fire started, a member of the public had attempted to force open the door of the affected unit to rescue the two toddlers,” SCDF said.

They would be contacting the person to commend him for his "quick-thinking and prompt action" in attempting to rescue the toddlers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

