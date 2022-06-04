Back

Man seen urinating outside S'pore Parliament House

Not the best place to relieve youself.

Low Jia Ying | June 04, 2022, 01:55 PM

A man in Singapore was seen openly urinating outside Parliament House at night.

A video posted to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Jun. 4 showed a man standing by the curb urinating on the ground just outside the entrance to the state building.

According to the video's caption, the incident appeared to have taken place at around 2:30am on Jun. 4.

Without a care in the world

Based on the surroundings as captured on video, the incident occurred along North Bridge Road outside the stately entrance of Singapore's Parliament House.

The video showed the man staring off into the distance as he urinates in between bushes in front of the Parliament House, creating a puddle of bodily waste in the soil.

The video's caption read: "That's really bad! No respect! Hope he can be caught soon!"

The man also appeared unbothered by or unaware of the person walking towards him who was recording his antics.

It is unclear from the video whether the man was lucid or in an intoxicated state, but he appeared to be walking unsteadily.

Footage put up in hopes he gets caught

After he finished relieving himself, the man simply turned and walked away.

He also made no attempt to conceal his actions or identity, even as cars drove past him.

Some commenters questioned why the person who recorded the public urinator did not attempt to capture the man's face on video.

The person who recorded the footage replied that he did not want to get the man's private parts on video, and instead hoped that the many CCTVs surrounding the Parliament House would help identify the man instead.

Watch the full video here:

Top photo via Niraj Agarwal/FB

