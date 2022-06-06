S'pore man meekly confesses to stealing e-bike after being confronted by delivery rider

An e-bike rider confronted a man at a void deck of stealing his ride and the alleged culprit meekly admitted to the act without putting up a fight.

Asked the man repeatedly why he stole his e-bike

The incident took place at the void deck of a HDB flat, with footage of the confrontation uploaded to the Facebook group Singapore Incidents on June 6.

In the video, the rider, who appeared to have filmed the confrontation, came upon the man sitting on the ground with a tool box, working on an e-bike with a screwdriver.

Two more e-bikes, one of which has a black delivery bag attached and is presumably the rider's, and an e-scooter could be seen beside the man.

The rider proceeded to ask the man repeatedly, "Brother, why you steal my bike?"

When the man attempted to reply, the rider added, "You don't argue bro, be honest. You want to settle this peacefully? Or you want what?"

This prompted the alleged thief to reply, "Peacefully."

Rider becomes more agitated

The following exchange then occurred:

Rider: This is my e-bike, ok? I don't know how many you steal.

Man: No, I never steal.

Rider: Then why my bike here?

Man: I never steal, serious.

Rider: Then why my bike here? I can call police right now. I already made police report.

When the alleged thief did not respond, the rider could be heard telling his wife to call the police.

At this point, the man got up, gestured for the rider to stop, and headed to the e-bike with the black delivery bag to take out several items.

The rider then became more agitated and proceeded to hurl vulgarities when the man said "Paiseh" several times before saying:

"You waste my f*****g time. I do delivery, you f******g waste time!"

The alleged thief replied, "I understand, I understand", in an attempt to calm the rider down.

Rider asks man to pay S$2,000 in two weeks or face police report

The video subsequently cut to the part where the rider asked the man to admit that he stole his bike.

Rider: I want you to say you stole my bike.

Man: Ok, I stole your bike and I'm very sorry and I'll never do it again.

Rider: You say you will private settlement-

Man: I will private my settlement with you-

Rider: By paying S$2,000 in two weeks' time.

Man: By paying S$2,000 in two weeks' time.

Rider: If not I will just report- let me report the police.

Many commenters online have since criticised the rider for what appeared to be an act of extortion.

Several of them also pointed out the confusion in his account of whether he had already made a police report against the man.

However, at least one commenter claimed that the rider was "at liberty" to seek damages from the alleged thief for the income lost due to the theft of his e-bike.

Top collage screenshots via Singapore Incidents/Facebook