54-year-old tutor sexually abused 8 children, some with learning & physical disabilities, gets 45 years' jail

A 54-year-old man has been handed the longest sentence imposed here for sexual offences, after sexually abusing multiple children.

The man offered to tutor the victims, some of whom have learning and physical disabilities, and lied to their parents that he was a qualified educational therapist, The Straits Times reported.

He sexually abused eight children.

Two of the female victims were only five years old when he raped them. Another female victim was eight years old.

The man also recorded videos of the abuse, which lasted for up to 17 minutes.

Caught in 2018

According to ST, the man was caught when he sold his laptop in 2018, and a buyer found obscene images on it. The buyer then called the police.

In court, the man pleaded guilty to six charges of aggravated rape committed against three of the victims from 2002 to 2018.

He was sentenced to 45 years' jail. If he is given the typical one-third remission for good behaviour, the man will be 80 when he is released from prison.

The man cannot be identified due to a gag order, as he was in a relationship with one of the victim's mothers.

ST reported the man saying in court in Mandarin that he is "very remorseful" for the wrong he has done, and that his actions will "haunt [him] for [his] entire life".

He also apologised to the people he has hurt and asked for forgiveness.

According to ST, High Court judge Ang Cheng Hock said: "The exceptionally sickening sexual abuse perpetrated by the accused against multiple children of such a young age warrants a harsh sentence."

Justice Ang added that the lengthy sentence is a strong message to other offenders, and to reflect society's condemnation of the man's depraved acts against children, who trusted him as a tutor and father figure.

Top photo from Unsplash