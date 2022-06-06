S'pore man, 23, found bleeding with 20cm tactical harpoon in his back in Orchard, 10 men arrested

[Updated on Monday, June 6 at 1:23pm: The story has been updated to reflect the charges meted in court on June 6.]

A 23-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a 20cm tactical harpoon on Saturday morning (Jun 4) at Ming Arcade in Cuscaden Road, reported CNA.

Details

He was found bleeding profusely with the weapon stuck in his back.

The police said they were alerted to the case of stabbing at 21 Cuscaden Road on Saturday, at about 4:37am, CNA reported.

The victim was conscious when taken to the hospital and is currently in a stable condition.

The two men who allegedly assaulted him had fled the scene before police arrived, the police added.

Through follow-up investigations and surveillance footage, the police subsequently arrested the two assailants, aged 22 and 28, reported The Straits Times.

The two men who allegedly assaulted him will be charged in court on June 6, for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

10 men arrested

According to police, one of the assailants involved in the harpoon attack was also involved in a separate crime the same morning.

At around 8:45am on Saturday, the police were alerted to a man who was armed with a parang at Labrador Park, reported ST.

The armed man and his accomplice fled the scene before the police arrived.

A 19-year-old teen, who is not involved in the Ming Arcade harpoon stabbing, was later arrested as the accomplice for the Labrador Park incident.

Seven other men have also been arrested for their suspected involvement in the Ming Arcade stabbing.

All 10 men are suspected to be members of unlawful societies.

Charged

According to CNA, S Mageshwaran, 28, and Sheran Raj Balasubramaniam, 22, were each given one charge of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon in court on June 6.

Mageshwaran faces another 17 charges of using abusive words and criminal force against police officers, voluntarily causing hurt to others, liquor consumption and driving offences.

He has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health and will return to court later this month.

Balasubramaniam has also been remanded in prison to assist with investigations, and will return to court next week.

If convicted, the two men can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of the penalties.

The 19-year-old teen, Miranda Daniel Benjamin Catapia, was also charged on June 6, for possession of an offensive weapon.

If found guilty, he can be jailed up to three years and caned of not less than six strokes.

Further investigations are currently ongoing for all 10 men.

"The police will not tolerate any brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

