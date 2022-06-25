Back

M'sia driver travels 400m with body on car roof after fleeing scene of fatal accident

The impact of the accident had thrown the 26-year-old motorcyclist's body on top of the woman's car.

Andrew Koay | June 25, 2022, 02:12 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Attempting to flee the scene of an accident she'd caused, an elderly driver in Malaysia inadvertently travelled about 400m with a motorcyclist's body on her roof.

According to China Press, the 67-year-old woman was turning at an intersection in Selangor at about 9:50am on Jun. 23 when she collided with an oncoming motorcyclist.

The force of the impact purportedly killed the motorcyclist and threw his body on top of the woman's Proton sedan.

In a panic, the woman drove off from the intersection, unaware of where the body had ended up.

She was eventually stopped by members of the public, reported China Press.

The man's motorcycle was left mangled by the accident Image via social media

Woman had failed to stop at the intersection

The 26-year-old motorcyclist had been travelling to go sightseeing at Indah Island in Klang.

His body was taken to a local hospitall for an autopsy; the woman suffered minor injuries to her lower back.

A police superintendent was quoted by China Press as saying that the woman had failed to stop before turning at the intersection, causing the motorcyclist to slam into the side of her car.

Harian Metro reported that the elderly woman is beset with health problems including high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney ailments.

Investigations into the fatal accident are ongoing.

Top image via social media

Jalan Besar Thai minimart offers authentic Thai 7-Eleven toasties, milk tea & grilled meat skewers

Get your fix of the iconic Thai 7-11 toasties, mango sticky rice and more

June 25, 2022, 01:59 PM

Nigerian senator & wife arrested in UK for allegedly plotting to harvest homeless child's organs

The 15-year-old boy has been taken into care.

June 25, 2022, 01:26 PM

Zaobao video shows how M'sian, 26, tricked into working as scammer in Cambodia for 3 months before being rescued

His account has provided a glimpse into the conditions that such victims face.

June 25, 2022, 12:11 PM

Residents & workers at Blk 2 Jalan Bukit Merah must undergo Tuberculosis screening after 170 positive cases confirmed

The screening station will be located at the Queenstown Hock San Zone Residents’ Committee (RC) Centre at Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah.

June 25, 2022, 12:07 PM

ICA’s processing services disrupted for over 2 hours, customers asked to postpone trips

The disruption was caused by a localised power outage.

June 25, 2022, 11:45 AM

Popular dessert chain Kyushu Pancake Cafe opening 2nd outlet at Junction 8 in July 2022

Wow.

June 25, 2022, 11:03 AM

Changi Airport’s construction was expected to take 10 years. A pioneer civil servant was asked to do it in just 6.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

June 25, 2022, 10:17 AM

GrabFood delivery rider, 54, dies after accident involving lorry outside Waterway Point in Punggol

Other food delivery personnel were seen assisting the fallen rider.

June 25, 2022, 05:13 AM

UK's Conservative Party loses 2 by-elections, including seat with 24,000 vote majority

Problems mount for the Johnson government.

June 24, 2022, 07:47 PM

Fun-filled food festival near MBS has booth that makes you rethink lifestyle choices & plantable papers that grow into wildflowers

Get inspired as you feast.

June 24, 2022, 06:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.