M'sia driver travels 400m with body on car roof after fleeing scene of fatal accident

Attempting to flee the scene of an accident she'd caused, an elderly driver in Malaysia inadvertently travelled about 400m with a motorcyclist's body on her roof.

According to China Press, the 67-year-old woman was turning at an intersection in Selangor at about 9:50am on Jun. 23 when she collided with an oncoming motorcyclist.

The force of the impact purportedly killed the motorcyclist and threw his body on top of the woman's Proton sedan.

In a panic, the woman drove off from the intersection, unaware of where the body had ended up.

She was eventually stopped by members of the public, reported China Press.

Woman had failed to stop at the intersection

The 26-year-old motorcyclist had been travelling to go sightseeing at Indah Island in Klang.

His body was taken to a local hospitall for an autopsy; the woman suffered minor injuries to her lower back.

A police superintendent was quoted by China Press as saying that the woman had failed to stop before turning at the intersection, causing the motorcyclist to slam into the side of her car.

Harian Metro reported that the elderly woman is beset with health problems including high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney ailments.

Investigations into the fatal accident are ongoing.

