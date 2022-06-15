Back

M'sia police seeking 2 men in S'pore car seen peeing under tree near Johor CIQ Complex

When nature calls.

Low Jia Ying | June 15, 2022, 05:17 PM

Malaysian police are trying to find two men seen urinating under a tree near the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru, Malaysian news site Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported on Jun. 14.

The men were reportedly seen driving a Singapore-registered car at the Malaysian-Singapore border at around 11:10am on Jun. 11.

Men faced buses while urinating

In a post uploaded to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Jun. 12, two men could be seen standing next to each other under a tree.

A row of buses were on the road opposite the men.

The post described the men as passengers of a Singapore-registered vehicle and that they were standing there "watering the trees".

"Please at least do it facing the bushes and not in front of all the bushes. Also do note there are public toilets in the immigration building," the post added.

Malaysian police want to record men's statements

The Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin said the police wishes to record the pair's statements under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which carries a fine of RM100 (S$31.47), according to FMT.

Their investigations revealed that the incident took place near the entrance for light vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore, and there was a mild congestion at the time.

However, he recognised that the men may have caused a worse congestion if they had stopped their car to visit the toilet: "The distance between the location in the picture to the closest public toilet is about 1km. If vehicle owners were to park their cars at the roadside and walk to the toilet, it would worsen the congestion."

He added that surveillance will be conducted to prevent such an incident from happening again.

Top photos via SGRV/Facebook

