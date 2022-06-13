Unlicensed KL night club raided, 3 S'porean men, 8 Vietnamese women among those found on premises

Malaysia police raided an unlicensed night club in Kuala Lumpur on June 12 just past midnight and uncovered some Singaporean men among the patrons.

According to China Press, the majority of patrons were Malaysian, but customers from Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and mainland China were also present.

The anti-vice division of the Malaysia police oversaw the raid in Fraser Business Park.

Arrested

A total of 20 people, including Vietnamese women, were arrested.

The 20 men and women arrested included a Malaysian Chinese guard, 11 Bangladeshi men who were employees, and eight Vietnamese women.

They are aged between 26 and 58 years old.

Investigated

Police also investigated 85 people at the scene, including 13 male Malaysian employees and two female Malaysian employees.

The other 70 people investigated included Singaporean men who were customers.

The breakdown according to nationality was 46 Malaysian Chinese male customers, 17 Malaysian Chinese female customers, three Singaporean male customers, one Hong Kong male customer, one Indonesian male customer, and two mainland Chinese male customers.

