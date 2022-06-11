Back

M'sian man weeps while holding child conceived on wife's 8th IVF attempt

Many netizens have reacted positively to his post by congratulating the couple.

Matthias Ang | June 11, 2022, 04:05 PM

A Malaysian man, Yasran, shared a video of himself weeping while holding up his newborn son conceived on his wife's eighth in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) attempt.

The video was uploaded to Instagram on May 25, and was subsequently picked up by Malaysian media Sin Chew on June 10.

この投稿をInstagramで見る

 

Datuk Yasran(@tokyarnhuss)がシェアした投稿

Wanted to stop IVF attempts but wife wanted to continue

In his post, Yasran said that his wife of 12 years had also experienced two miscarriages.

At one point, he wanted to stop the IVF attempts after his wife nearly died in the operating theatre when she experienced ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS).

However, Yasran said that he was also aware of how much his wife wanted to conceive and eventually, he agreed to let her continue.

Expressing his gratitude for how it turned out, Yasran also said that would be the last IVF attempt. He added that they already had adopted children who need their mother.

Yasran also slammed people who had called his wife "barren."

Many netizens have reacted positively to his post by congratulating the couple.

Top screenshots via @tokyarnhuss Instagram

