Back

M'sia Airlines releases 6-minute musical as in-flight safety video

Not the usual in-flight safety video.

Belmont Lay | June 24, 2022, 11:48 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysia Airlines has released a 6-minute musical to be used as its new in-flight safety video.

The video is titled "Satu Dua Tiga, Jom!" and shows the cast, including Malaysia Airlines flight attendants, singing and dancing non-stop.

Directed by Tiara Jacquelina, it features cameos by some of Malaysia's talents, including a gymnast, an astrophysicist, and a beauty queen.

It was put up on YouTube on June 21.

Farah Ann Abdul Hadi is a gymnastics champ.

Emeritus Professor Mazlan Othman is Malaysia’s first astrophysicist.

Francisca Luhong James is Miss Universe Malaysia 2020.

The video was shot in Hulu Langat, Selangor, when countries were still keeping their borders shut.

Tiara, who has staged musicals in the past, was approached by Malaysia Airlines in 2021, when travel restrictions were still in place, to helm the project.

“I immediately knew I wanted it to be a musical,” she told The Star.

She also co-wrote the song, that mashed various styles and genres, in the video.

One part of the song was a Queen tribute.

Tiara also explained that the video is meant to get viewers’ attention, especially those preparing for takeoff on the plane.

“I want them to pay attention. I want to engage them so that they put away their phones and watch and try to actually know what it takes to be safe on the flight,” she said.

Passengers will have the opportunity to view the truncated version of the refreshed safety video on board Malaysia Airlines beginning August 2022.

All media via Malaysia Airlines.

S'pore starts importing electricity from Laos' hydropower via Thailand & M'sia

 Up to 100 megawatts of renewable hydropower from Laos.

June 24, 2022, 03:37 AM

Formerly elected M’sian politician selling durian to make ends meet

The out-of-office politician is sniffing around for new opportunities.

June 24, 2022, 03:15 AM

2 toddlers, aged 1 & 3, home alone when fire started in Marsiling HDB flat: Chinese media

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a second-floor unit.

June 23, 2022, 07:36 PM

Genting property demands YouTubers stop faking videos & labelling it as 'Asia's scariest hotel'

The management committee has threatened legal action.

June 23, 2022, 07:01 PM

'S'pore of Medan': Indonesian town builds Merlion statue, Fountain of Wealth & ERP gantry

Glitch in the matrix?

June 23, 2022, 06:40 PM

Giant’s 5% storewide discount for seniors 60 & above extended to weekend of June 25 to 26 

The discount was previously only valid on weekdays.

June 23, 2022, 06:26 PM

Senior politicians shouldn't make 'baseless statements': Indonesia on Mahathir's Riau Islands claim

A response to a controversial claim.

June 23, 2022, 05:41 PM

Chinese national rents S'pore's Queen Astrid Park bungalow for S$200,000 a month

Wow.

June 23, 2022, 05:30 PM

Iconic SQ girl uniform sold as 'Vintage African Ankara Dress' on UK-based shopping site

Yikes.

June 23, 2022, 05:16 PM

Core inflation in S'pore hits 3.6% in May 2022, highest in 13.5 years

Private transport inflation rose to 18.5 per cent in May.

June 23, 2022, 04:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.