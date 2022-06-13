Back

Men play card games at Yishun HDB stairwell till early morning causing noise disturbance

Cooling outdoors.

Belmont Lay | June 13, 2022, 10:01 PM

A group of elderly men were spotted playing mahjong at the stairwell of a Yishun HDB block late into the night while smoking and drinking alcohol, causing a disturbance to residents.

The incident took place at Block 284 Yishun Avenue 6, Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported.

According to a 50-year-old resident who was affected by the noise emanating from the group, he saw the men set up their gaming table at about 11pm at night on June 11.

He saw them on the stairwell located between the second and third floors.

Money allegedly changed hands as the resident saw them taking what looked like cash out of their pockets.

A video he recorded showed some eight to 10 people congregated at the stairwell.

The resident said the group of people were still not done by 1am.

While social gambling among family and friends is not illegal, it should be limited to the home, the resident said.

A SMDN reporter visited the household of one of the punters but he did not want to be interviewed.

Several tables and plastic chairs were seen placed in the corridor on the second floor of the HDB flat belonging to this punter.

A neighbour who was interviewed said it was initially assumed that the table placed outside of the unit was to be used for prayers.

She also said when her grandson reached home at around 4am, the punters were still seen merrymaking.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

