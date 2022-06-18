Large crowds & long queues seen at Hong Lim Park as Pink Dot 2022 returns on June 18

After two years, Pink Dot has returned to Hong Lim park.

The annual event has not been physically organised for two years, since it was cancelled in 2020 over Covid-19 concerns.

On June 18, crowds gathered to welcome back the 14th edition of Pink Dot, and show their enthusiasm for the in-person event.

An aerial shot of Pink Dot 2022 showed hundreds of people in attendance, mostly crowded around the main stage where performances are usually held.

Long queues since 3pm

When Mothership visited Pink Dot at around 3pm, it was considerably packed.

Long queues had formed as many waited to enter the area and participate in festivities.

The queues were for the organisers to check the vaccination status of each attendee waiting to get in.

One of the attendees, Teo, 33, told Mothership that the queue was definitely very long, but it was fairly well-organised.

"I was very surprised that nobody attempted to cut the line. Everyone was in high spirits despite the very hot weather.”

At 5pm, snaking queues continued to be spotted as more people gathered for the concert at 5pm.

Some individuals were even spotted standing at the pedestrian bridges.

The area around the main stage was almost entirely occupied, with most either seated on picnic mats or reclining on foldable chairs.

Everyone in pink

Similar to past events, most attendees were dressed in various shades of pink.

Some folks held up pink balloons while others carried placards with messages in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

One doggo was also spotted resting on a rainbow flag.

Cute.

All images via Mothership