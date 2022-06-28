S'pore hawker stall selling S$2 roast pork & char siew rice for past 37 years

Singapore hawkers have been raising prices for months, but remaining steadfast to low prices and bucking that trend is a roasted meats joint tucked in Holland Drive Food Centre.

Leong Wei Roasted Delight, which is run by 60-year-old Lü Weiliang (all names in hanyu pinyin) and his wife Huang Meifeng, 59, has kept prices of their char siew rice and roast pork rice at S$2 for the past 37 years.

The stall was originally located at Block 322 Hougang Avenue 5, and moved to their current location at Block 44 Holland Drive in 2003.

Couple has never employed any assistants

Huang told Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) that they want to avoid increasing menu prices as they believe that their customers are under a lot of pressure as well.

She explained, "It's mostly our regulars who patronise our stall. We've never hired any assistants since we started being hawkers because that would raise our cost, and we wouldn't be able to keep prices at S$2 (a plate)."

The couple shared that while costs have gone up, which has eaten into the amount they earn per plate.

Their profits come from the total number of plates they sell.

Stopped selling chicken rice for now

As reluctant as they are to up the prices of their food, the Huang revealed that a plate of duck rice at their stall was increased from S$2.50 to S$3 in February due to rising costs.

They also stopped selling chicken rice for the time being as chicken prices have soared, but will consider reinstating it on the menu when prices go down.

Refuse to depend on their children

The couple told SMDN that while they have two kids who have careers of their own and can support them, they insist on operating their stall as they do not want their children to work too hard.

Top photo by Shin Min Daily News.