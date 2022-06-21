S'pore baker's S$190.60 cake ruined after Lalamove delivery, customer gets S$9.30 compensation from courier company

A Singapore baker's customised cake was destroyed after it was delivered by a Lalamove courier.

The incident and the subsequent service recovery efforts were brought to light by the customer, Claire, who contacted Mothership about what happened.

She also claimed the delivery driver allegedly left her damaged cake outside her home without notifying her.

Cake for daughter's 10th birthday

Claire had ordered a customised piñata cake from GwenBakes to celebrate her daughter Natalee's birthday.

The delivery date was on May 19, 2022, with Lalamove designated as the delivery service provider.

Before the cake was delivered, Gwen, from GwenBakes, took a photo of her creation and sent it to the customer.

At 4:44pm, the customer was also informed that the cake had been collected by the courier and was on its way to be delivered.

Cake came late and destroyed

On day of the delivery, Claire waited for the cake to arrive at her home.

However, it had not arrived by 5pm.

She gave the courier the benefit of a doubt, thinking that he might have been making another delivery first.

More than an hour later, at 5:45pm, Claire decided to call Gwen to find out about the cake's delivery when there was still no sign of the courier.

The baker responded and explained that the cake has been delivered, as indicated by the delivery driver.

The customer then checked the corridor outside her home and found the cake placed by the entrance.

After she unboxed the cake, she found that it was ruined as the cake had fallen forward.

"The base of the cake was glued to the cake board. The fact that it had toppled, with the decorations messed up, showed that the cake was poorly handled," Claire said.

Compensation sought

Gwen was apologetic after she found out about what had happened.

The customer was also offered a replacement cake for the following day, but declined it because her daughter's birthday would have been over by then.

A compensation request was also sent by Gwen to Lalamove, but she did not receive any updates.

Claire, as the delivery recipient, then contacted Lalamove via their Live Chat function on Jun. 17.

In response to her complaint, she was given S$9.30 as compensation.

The cake had cost her S$190.60.

"The compensation is barely enough to cover the cost of the delivery," Claire said.

The delivery cost came up to S$18.60, she said.

She contacted Lalamove again on Jun. 18 via email, but did not receive a response.

Claire added that she was "appalled" by Lalamove's service recovery and hopes that they will respond and provide her a "satisfactory compensation".

Mothership.sg has reached out to Lalamove for comment.

Top photo from Clarissa.