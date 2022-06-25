Popular dessert chain Kyushu Pancake Cafe opening 2nd outlet at Junction 8 in July 2022

If you enjoy pancakes, this is for you.

Kyushu Pancake Cafe, which has outlets in Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore, is opening a second local outlet at Junction 8.

According to hoardings that Mothership spotted at the mall, the outlet is scheduled to open in July.

Kyushu Pancake Cafe's pancakes are denser than the trendy wobbly soufflé pancakes that are all the rage right now. They are made with seven different grains that are harvested from Kyushu province, Japan:

Wheat from Oita Prefecture,

Sprouted brown rice from Aya, Miyazaki,

Millet from Unzen, Nagasaki,

Pressed barley from Saga Prefecture,

Purple rice and red glutinous rice from Kumamoto Prefecture and Fukuoka Prefecture,

Non-glutinous rice from Kagoshima

The brand also prides itself on its pancake mix that is free from emulsifiers, artificial fragrances, additives, and processed starch.

Offerings by Kyushu Pancake Cafe include the Matcha Tiramisu Pancake (S$16) — served with brown sugar mascarpone cheese, matcha sauce, and vanilla ice cream — and the Croque Madame Pancake (S$19) which comes with honey-baked ham, sautéed onions, baked potatoes, a sunny side up, béchamel sauce, mustard, and garden greens.

Savoury options include the Smoked Salmon Burger (S$11.90) which comprises smoked salmon, onion, lettuce, tomato, and hash browns sandwiched between two pancakes, and the BLT Burger (S$11.90) which has thick-sliced honey-baked ham, lettuce, tomato, and hash browns.

Click here to check out its full menu.

If you're interested, Kyushu Pancake Cafe has launched a contest in conjunction with the opening of its new outlet. The winner gets to take home a limited-edition Kyushu Pancake tote bag.

Kyushu Pancake Cafe's proprietary pancake mix can also be bought on Shopee and Lazada:

Top image credit: Joshua Lee, @lyontan/Instagram