Owners of Korat Thai Cafe looking for successor, will pass down full recipes & teach them 'everything'

After 15 long years of running popular Thai restaurant Korat Thai Cafe in Orchard Towers, its owners will be retiring and returning home to Thailand.

But rather than close the restaurant, the owners are in search of a successor to take over the business.

The owners have promised to teach the new owner everything they will need to know about running the restaurant, including passing down the full recipes, they said in a Facebook post on Jun. 5.

Cannot bear to close restaurant, will teach successor everything they need to know

In the heartwarming post, the owners said they cannot bear to leave without first looking for an owner who can carry on serving the same "yummy food".

The owners also assuaged any concerns that the prospective successor may have about running an F&B business or serving up Thai cuisine.

"We will be there to teach you everything you will need to know," said the owners.

This includes passing down full recipes to the new owner.

They also said the existing chef will remain in the restaurant, so the taste of the dishes would likely stay the same as well.

Interested parties to contact owners directly

Those interested in taking up the owners' offer can contact them directly at the number listed in the Facebook post.

The owners will also disclose what the takeover process and fees would be to those who reach out to them privately.

Top photos via Sean Goh/Google Maps and Teo Hui Xian Chloe/Google Maps