Jypsy restaurant at One Fullerton has nice view of Marina Bay & is less expensive than it looks

Good vibes.

Fasiha Nazren | June 16, 2022, 04:23 PM

If you enjoy the picturesque view of Marina Bay, you may enjoy having a meal at this restaurant.

Previously located at Martin Road, the Japanese restaurant incubated under P.S. Cafe recently moved to its new flagship location at One Fullerton.

While we wouldn't say that the prices here are affordable per se, it's actually lower than what we expected, considering the restaurant's views and location.

Bohemian coastal style

The eatery boasts a bohemian coastal-inspired space, with rattan and teal-coloured decor and wooden furniture.

Photo from Jypsy.

Jypsy also has an alfresco dining area overlooking the Marina Bay area.

Photo from Jypsy.

Said to offer Japanese cuisine with a "nomadic island spirit", Jypsy's menu has a range of interesting appetisers and mains.

The menu

Apart from a new location, Jypsy also has some new additions to its menu.

Expect to fork out between S$9++ to S$29++ at this restaurant.

Here's a look at some of the items on the menu.

This is what the Beef and Garlic (S$15++) charcoal tsukune sticks look like.

Another new item on the menu is the small plates of Prawn Tartare and Caviar (S$26++), served with lime chilli sauce and bottega powder.

And there's also the Jypsy Tongue and Cheek (S$26++), served with wasabi mash and gravy.

Cap off the meal with Rhumbaba and Raisin Soft Serve (S$11++), served with PS cookie crisps.

You can see the full menu here:

Jypsy

Address: 1 Fullerton Road, #01-02/03, Singapore 049213

Opening Hours:

  • Tuesdays to Thursdays, 5pm to 12am (last order at 10:30pm)

  • Fridays to Sundays, 11:30am to 4pm (last order at 3pm), 5pm to 12am (last order at 10:30pm)

  • Closed on Mondays.

Reservations can be made online, or by calling 6708 9288.

Top image from Jypsy.

