4 winners for Jun. 30 Toto jackpot, each winner gets S$2.9 million

There are four winners for the June 30 Toto jackpot.
Here are the winning numbers.
Here is a breakdown of the winners.
Here are the places where the winning tickets were bought.
- Singapore Pools Account Betting Service ( 1 QuickPick System 8 Entry )
- Singapore Pools Geylang Bahru Branch Blk 57 Geylang Bahru #01-3503 ( 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry )
- Cold Storage Compass One - 1 Sengkang Square, #B1-25, Compass One ( 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry )
- Singapore Pools Account Betting Service ( 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry )
Each winner gets S$2.917 million.
Image from Sulaiman Daud
