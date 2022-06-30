Back

4 winners for Jun. 30 Toto jackpot, each winner gets S$2.9 million

Jackpot.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 30, 2022, 10:57 PM

There are four winners for the June 30 Toto jackpot.

Here are the winning numbers.

Here is a breakdown of the winners.

Here are the places where the winning tickets were bought.

  1. Singapore Pools Account Betting Service ( 1 QuickPick System 8 Entry )

  2. Singapore Pools Geylang Bahru Branch Blk 57 Geylang Bahru #01-3503 ( 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry )

  3. Cold Storage Compass One - 1 Sengkang Square, #B1-25, Compass One ( 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry )

  4. Singapore Pools Account Betting Service ( 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry )

Each winner gets S$2.917 million.

Image from Sulaiman Daud

