4 winners for Jun. 30 Toto jackpot, each winner gets S$2.9 million

Nyi Nyi Thet

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg There are four winners for the June 30 Toto jackpot. Here are the winning numbers. Here is a breakdown of the winners. Here are the places where the winning tickets were bought. Singapore Pools Account Betting Service ( 1 QuickPick System 8 Entry ) Singapore Pools Geylang Bahru Branch Blk 57 Geylang Bahru #01-3503 ( 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry ) Cold Storage Compass One - 1 Sengkang Square, #B1-25, Compass One ( 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry ) Singapore Pools Account Betting Service ( 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry ) Each winner gets S$2.917 million. Image from Sulaiman Daud

If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.