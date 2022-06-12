Jollibee closing Jurong East MRT outlet from June 13, 2022

Come June 13, 2022, Jollibee at Jurong East MRT Station will be no more.

The Filipino fast food chain announced on June 12 that they will be closing the outlet, but did not specify why.

Customers are told to keep their eye out for future store openings.

The company's Facebook page lists 10 other outlets in Singapore, with the next nearest one at Jurong Point in Boon Lay.

However, its Century Square and Sembawang outlets, as well as the cloud kitchen branches in Bishan and Tampines, are not included.

In the past two years, Jollibee has expanded significantly from its Lucky Plaza outlets, entering heartland areas like Woodlands, Punggol, and Serangoon.

Late last year, Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) acquired a 51 per cent stake in Taiwanese firm, Milkshop International Co. Ltd., which owns Milksha and Milkshop.

Before that, it took over Hong Kong dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan:

Toweljoy and more

Top image via Song Jin Ch'ng/Google Maps