Back

Jollibee closing Jurong East MRT outlet from June 13, 2022

Goodbye.

Mandy How | June 12, 2022, 06:07 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Come June 13, 2022, Jollibee at Jurong East MRT Station will be no more.

The Filipino fast food chain announced on June 12 that they will be closing the outlet, but did not specify why.

Customers are told to keep their eye out for future store openings.

The company's Facebook page lists 10 other outlets in Singapore, with the next nearest one at Jurong Point in Boon Lay.

However, its Century Square and Sembawang outlets, as well as the cloud kitchen branches in Bishan and Tampines, are not included.

In the past two years, Jollibee has expanded significantly from its Lucky Plaza outlets, entering heartland areas like Woodlands, Punggol, and Serangoon.

Late last year, Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) acquired a 51 per cent stake in Taiwanese firm, Milkshop International Co. Ltd., which owns Milksha and Milkshop.

Before that, it took over Hong Kong dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan:

Toweljoy and more

Top image via Song Jin Ch'ng/Google Maps

Netflix announces 'Squid Game' season 2

Time to play some games again.

June 13, 2022, 10:09 AM

McDonald's in Russia now called Vkusno & tochka, which means 'Tasty and that's it'

They lovin' it. Sort of.

June 13, 2022, 03:27 AM

Mouse falls from ceiling, lands on diners' tables at Maxwell Food Centre on 2 occasions

Oh, rats.

June 12, 2022, 09:43 PM

S’poreans witness armed robbery in JB restaurant, victims allegedly slashed in broad daylight

The robbery involved the loss of three Rolex watches and a gold ring.

June 12, 2022, 09:43 PM

PM Lee on leave until June 19, 2022, Lawrence Wong to be Acting PM

Seven days.

June 12, 2022, 07:07 PM

How 4 S’pore engineers created a multi-million-dollar business by selling ‘home-cooked comfort food’

Lessons on Leadership: Co-founder Wong Wei Teck on Soup Restaurant’s journey and his engineering approach to running a restaurant

June 12, 2022, 06:16 PM

Telegram introducing paid subscription plan in June 2022, offers higher limits for chats & media uploads

Existing features will remain free.

June 12, 2022, 04:51 PM

Beach Road slashing victim out of hospital & recovering in the community

Volunteers are sending her food daily.

June 12, 2022, 03:33 PM

D'Resort at Downtown East stops being Covid-19 care facility, reopening to public on July 15, 2022

With two new attractions in the area.

June 12, 2022, 03:07 PM

Melissa Faith Yeo not backing down from Andie Chen claims despite potential legal case from Kate Pang

Double down.

June 12, 2022, 02:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.