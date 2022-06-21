Johor could have Friday as half-day, revert to Saturday & Sunday weekends

Johor has had a Friday, Saturday weekend since 2014.

That could change sometime in the future.

Malay Mail cited several "high-placed sources" discussing this change.

One source laid out how this shift might work. Basically, Saturday and Sunday would go back to being official rest days.

The half-day on Friday will also allow Muslims to prepare for Friday prayers.

The Chief Minister of Johor confirmed that the Johor government is looking into the issue.

According to The Star, he said the state government will "review this matter so that parents and their children are able to have a rest on the same days".

But with Friday designated as a half-day, the first four weekdays will see longer working hours.

From Monday to Thursday, there may possibly be an additional hour of working time from 8am to 6pm to make up for Friday’s half-day.

"At present, official work hours are from 8am to 5pm,” said the source on condition of anonymity to Malay Mail as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Photo by Alfred on Unsplash