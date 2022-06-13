Back

Johor man loses all his teeth due to cheap & poorly made dentures

The patient had gotten his dental procedure done at a hotel room.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 13, 2022, 12:05 PM

A dentist from Kota Tinggi, Johor Bahru recently shared a horror story about dentures on Twitter.

A patient had come to see Dr Arif after his teeth felt "very loose" and "hurt whenever he ate".

Dentist in a hotel?

After taking a look at the patient's mouth, the doctor immediately knew something was wrong.

Image from ArepJaya Twitter

He asked the 52-year-old patient where he got his dentures from.

The man initially said it was done at a private clinic.

When prompted further by the dentist, it turned out the patient had gotten his procedure done in a hotel room.

The patient had decided to get the procedure after seeing an advertisement for dentures that cost RM500 (S$156).

The procedure and poor oral hygiene meant there was little else Arif could do than extract all the patient's teeth.

The kicker was that if the patient had gotten full dentures at a government clinic, they would have cost him only about RM100 (S$31.50).

Image from ArepJawa Twitter

