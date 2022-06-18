Japanese telecommunications giant will make home the 'primary workplace' for employees

For the employees of one company in Japan, work from home will become a permanent reality.

Making home the primary work place

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, Japanese telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) intends to make the home the "primary work place" for its employees, under a rule change from next month.

Under the revised work policy, going to the office would be counted as a "business trip".

The source of the information was not identified in the article.

For a post-Covid society

According to NHK, NTT had already strengthened its work from home practices last year.

Kyodo News had reported in September 2021 that NTT would consider allowing all 320,000 employees to work remotely as the "norm" and remove job relocations, to shake up its operations for a "post-Covid-19 society".

The newest move is likely to have an impact on other businesses, as the firm has about 180,000 domestic employees.

Some other companies that have adopted a full or hybrid work-from-home policy in Japan include Mercari and Accenture.

Top image via NTT Facebook