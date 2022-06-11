Japan releases Pepsi made specifically for Japanese fried chicken

Pepsi Japan has released a new flavour in Japan.

It is called "Pepsi Karaage Senyo Cola" which translates to "Pepsi Cola Exclusively for Fried Chicken".

A SoraNews report talked about what this new fizzy drink promises.

The new drink is said to "cut through the oiliness of the chicken and refresh your palate in a way that surpasses other types of Pepsi on the market".

Promising.

The drink is being released on June 14.

Here's a video hyping it up.

This is apparently the reaction they hope consumers have.

Nice.

Image from YouTube