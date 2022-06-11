Japan releases Pepsi made specifically for Japanese fried chicken

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Pepsi Japan has released a new flavour in Japan.
It is called "Pepsi Karaage Senyo Cola" which translates to "Pepsi Cola Exclusively for Fried Chicken".
A SoraNews report talked about what this new fizzy drink promises.
The new drink is said to "cut through the oiliness of the chicken and refresh your palate in a way that surpasses other types of Pepsi on the market".
Promising.
The drink is being released on June 14.
Here's a video hyping it up.
This is apparently the reaction they hope consumers have.
Nice.
Image from YouTube
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.