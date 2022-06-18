Back

WP's Jamus Lim spotted at Pink Dot 2022, first opposition MP to attend

The Sengkang MP was seen among the crowd.

Sulaiman Daud | June 18, 2022, 11:29 PM

Events

Jamus Lim, Member of Parliament (MP) from the Workers' Party (WP), attended the Pink Dot event on June 18, 2022.

The first in-person gathering after a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic saw long queues and huge crowds, as thousands streamed into Hong Lim Park for the event in support of Singapore's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

Among the attendees was Lim, who attended in his personal capacity.

The MP for Sengkang took a photo with someone named Albert Chua (cellculture on Instagram).

The caption read, "And with the WP MP. Thank you for supporting!"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Albert Chua (@cellculture)

Lim wasn't the only MP in attendance.

Henry Kwek of the incumbent People's Action Party, who represents Kebun Baru SMC, was also spotted.

The two MPs were the first parliamentarians to attend the LGBTQ+ rally in the history of Pink Dot.

Held from 3pm to 7pm, this year's Pink Dot featured a concert with local acts, including singer Preeti Nair who goes by the stage name Preetipls.

The rally culminated in the formation of a pink dot spelling the word “Majulah”, inspired by Singapore’s national anthem.

Four speakers took to the stage to call for change towards a more inclusive Singapore.

They are Kokila Annamalai, community organiser and co-founder of the Transformative Justice Collective; Remy Choo, Ready4Repeal committee member and one of the lawyers from the 377A constitutional challenge; Shan Menon, Lead Volunteer at The T Project; and Zuby Eusofe, Founder of the Healing Circle SG, a safe space founded for queer Muslims.

According to the press release by Pink Dot, the Red Dot For Pink Dot initiative saw strong support from local businesses, with 78 corporate sponsors and 55 individual sponsors.

Top image from Albert Chua's Instagram page.

