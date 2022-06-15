Ikhsan Fandi scores hat-trick in S'pore's 6-2 win against Myanmar in Asian Cup qualifiers

Despite already failing to qualify for the finals in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, Singapore ended the tournament on a promising note.

On Tuesday (Jun. 14), the Lions recorded a 6-2 victory against Myanmar in their last match at the Asian Cup qualifiers, with star striker Ikhsan Fandi scoring his first international hat-trick.

This is Singapore's first win in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after they suffered narrow losses to Kyrgyzstan (2-1 on Jun. 8) and Tajikistan (1-0 on Jun. 11).

This is also Takayuki Nishigaya's first win as the Lions' new head coach.

First half

Ikhsan scored the game's first goal around the ninth minute, heading the ball into the back of the net from a Gabriel Quak cross.

About seven minutes later, Song Ui-young doubled Singapore's lead with a low shot from outside the box.

Minutes before half-time, Quak scored Singapore's third goal from outside the box.

Second half

Around the 52nd minute, Win Naing Tun powered a header past Lions keeper Hassan Sunny, giving his side their first goal of the game.

But less than a minute later, Ikhsan took advantage of a mistake from Myanmar's defence and scored Singapore's fourth goal.

Myanmar scored their second goal in the 65th minute.

Ikhsan secured his hat-trick about four minutes later, connecting with a through ball from Faris Ramli.

Hafiz Nor rounded up the game in the 89th minute with a volley from a Nur Adam cross.

According to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), the Lions will return to Singapore on Thursday (Jun. 16) and are expected to be back on international duties in September.

Top images via FAS.