Back

Ikhsan Fandi scores hat-trick in S'pore's 6-2 win against Myanmar in Asian Cup qualifiers

His first international hat-trick.

Syahindah Ishak | June 15, 2022, 01:02 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Despite already failing to qualify for the finals in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, Singapore ended the tournament on a promising note.

On Tuesday (Jun. 14), the Lions recorded a 6-2 victory against Myanmar in their last match at the Asian Cup qualifiers, with star striker Ikhsan Fandi scoring his first international hat-trick.

This is Singapore's first win in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after they suffered narrow losses to Kyrgyzstan (2-1 on Jun. 8) and Tajikistan (1-0 on Jun. 11).

This is also Takayuki Nishigaya's first win as the Lions' new head coach.

First half

Ikhsan scored the game's first goal around the ninth minute, heading the ball into the back of the net from a Gabriel Quak cross.

Gif adapted from Laxuman Ghimire/YouTube.

About seven minutes later, Song Ui-young doubled Singapore's lead with a low shot from outside the box.

Gif adapted from Laxuman Ghimire/YouTube.

Minutes before half-time, Quak scored Singapore's third goal from outside the box.

Gif adapted from Laxuman Ghimire/YouTube.

Second half

Around the 52nd minute, Win Naing Tun powered a header past Lions keeper Hassan Sunny, giving his side their first goal of the game.

Gif adapted from Laxuman Ghimire/YouTube.

But less than a minute later, Ikhsan took advantage of a mistake from Myanmar's defence and scored Singapore's fourth goal.

Gif adapted from Laxuman Ghimire/YouTube.

Myanmar scored their second goal in the 65th minute.

Gif adapted from Laxuman Ghimire/YouTube.

Ikhsan secured his hat-trick about four minutes later, connecting with a through ball from Faris Ramli.

Gif adapted from Laxuman Ghimire/YouTube.

Hafiz Nor rounded up the game in the 89th minute with a volley from a Nur Adam cross.

Gif adapted from Laxuman Ghimire/YouTube.

According to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), the Lions will return to Singapore on Thursday (Jun. 16) and are expected to be back on international duties in September.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via FAS.

Hong Kong Jumbo Floating Restaurant towed away after 46 years

It has lost tens of millions of dollars over the past decade.

June 15, 2022, 12:59 PM

Next supermoon on July 13 is biggest & brightest one of 2022

Mark your calendars.

June 15, 2022, 12:26 PM

Coffee Bean launches new Watermelon Mint Lychee Cold Brew Tea

From S$7.50 per drink.

June 15, 2022, 12:01 PM

Mum appalled after S'pore AIA agent gave penguin balloon to her 2-year-old girl & took it back

AIA is aware of the incident, and is "connecting with the individuals affected".

June 15, 2022, 11:58 AM

Strawberry supermoon shines on S'pore on June 14, 2022

Humongous.

June 15, 2022, 03:59 AM

S'pore boy denies stepping on 2 Motoro stingrays, NParks investigating

He is currently a secondary school student.

June 15, 2022, 03:18 AM

Married for 50 years, man, 79, devastated after wife, 75, killed in Boon Keng truck accident

He was visibly distraught and in tears at the funeral.

June 14, 2022, 09:28 PM

New textbooks in Hong Kong say it was never a British 'colony', just that UK imposed 'colonial rule'

Don't need a time machine to change the past.

June 14, 2022, 08:04 PM

Shopee laying off staff across Southeast Asia & South America

An international town hall was reportedly conducted on Jun. 13 informing employees of the new development.

June 14, 2022, 07:42 PM

Learn valuable STEM skills at PSB Academy – with up to S$4,000 in rebates

How to develop in-demand skills for the jobs of tomorrow.

June 14, 2022, 06:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.