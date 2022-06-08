IKEA S'pore recalls espresso maker due to increased risk of product bursting during use

IKEA Singapore is recalling an espresso maker due to an increased risk of the product bursting during use.

The affected model is the METALLISK espresso maker for hob (0.4L) with a stainless steel safety valve.

It was sold at S$29.90.

Change of material and construction

According to IKEA, the risk has increased after a "change of material and construction" of the safety valve.

Therefore, only the products with the stainless steel safety valve, which is silver or grey in colour, are included in the recall.

The product's instruction manual comes with a warning to always turn the safety valve away when the espresso maker is in use.

The valve is labelled "5" on the diagram:

No other units are affected by this recall and no incidents were reported in Singapore, the furniture company said.

Full refund, no receipt needed

Those with the product can return it to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase, such as a receipt, is not required.

Customers can reach the IKEA Customer Contact Centre at 6786 6868 for more information.

