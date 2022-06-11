ICA to only accept walk-ins for passport applicants who've been told to collect passports, submit documents, or resubmit photos

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has been dealing with a high demand for passport renewals over the last few months as international borders open up.

The processing time in May was estimated to take at least six weeks.

Some reasons ICA highlighted for the long queues at the ICA building include people who are visiting to check on the status of passport applications and to expedite passport applications or collections.

After reviewing their processes to facilitate passport issuance, they announced some changes to walk-ins for passport collection from Jun. 13.

The changes

ICA will only accept walk-ins for passport applicants who have been notified by ICA to:

Collect their passport Submit supporting documents Re-submit photographs

These changes pertain only to passport services and do not affect other ICA services.

Notified passport applicants should take note of what to bring as well.

According to ICA, passport applicants who need to collect their passports at the ICA Building are advised to do so by themselves, to reduce the crowd.

Children, the elderly, and those who require special assistance may be accompanied by one other person.

In a Facebook post, ICA said:

"ICA officers are working hard to process the passport applications. We seek Singaporeans' understanding of our revised process to only allow walk-ins for specific passport matters during this period."

Find more information here.

Top image via Anlinna Lim/FB and Nigel Chua.