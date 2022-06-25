Back

ICA’s processing services disrupted for over 2 hours, customers asked to postpone trips

The disruption was caused by a localised power outage.

Joshua Lee | June 25, 2022, 11:45 AM

Services at the ICA Building were disrupted for more than two hours today (June 25).

The Immigrations & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced the disruption on social media this morning at around 10am, attributing it to a processing system downtime.

"ICA is aware that selected services have been affected since 8am on 25 June 2022 due to system downtime."

It also urged customers to postpone their trip to the ICA Building, adding that the agency would follow up with those affected.

Later in the morning at around 11am, the agency announced that its processing system was back to normal, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

"Investigations revealed that there was a localised power outage resulting in processing system downtime across selected services at ICA Building."

As borders continue to open, the ICA has been dealing with a surge in applications for passport renewal.

Earlier this week, the agency also advised travellers to Malaysia that heavy traffic is expected at the Singapore-Malaysia checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas for the remainder of June.

Top image: Wikipedia

