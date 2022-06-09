Back

Pet husky in China turns on rice cooker for owner who was on the way home

The goodest, smartest boy.

Andrew Koay | June 09, 2022, 03:28 PM

If you were in any doubt that dogs are a man's best friend, check out this pet Husky in China who helped its owner to cook rice.

A video posted to Chinese social media site Douyin showed a man communicating with his dog, named Lucky, through his home surveillance system.

The 39-year-old man, identified as Zhou from Zhejiang province, told Qianjiang Evening News that before leaving the house to buy groceries he'd placed rice in the cooker.

However, he had been held up after deciding to take a Covid-19 test.

"Lucky, it will take me a long time to queue up for the nucleic acid test," Zhou can be heard saying in the video.

"Can you press the power switch for the electric cooker?"

The dog, which was first seen sitting on the ground in the apartment's kitchen, got up, stood on his hind legs, and proceeded to turn on an electric power strip that the rice cooker was plugged into.

"It's next to your paw," said Zhou, guiding Lucky.

With the rice cooker now powered up, Zhou then guides Lucky to operate the appliance – a slightly trickier task.

Yet, it appeared to be no huge challenge for the husky, who after a few attempts and encouragement from Zhou — "You didn’t press it correctly. Try again and press it harder." — manages to get the rice cooker going.

"That's great, I'll come home and cook you something nice," said Zhou.

Trained to do household chores

According to Qianjiang Evening News, Zhou has had Lucky since he was a puppy.

The husky, now 6 years old, was trained to perform a variety of household chores including flushing the toilet and operating the apartment's lights.

Other videos posted on Zhou's Douyin account show the extent of Lucky's intelligence; in one video he is seen creating a distracting Zhou by opening the freezer before stealing some yoghurt.

While he was confident that Lucky would be able to turn the power strip on — having trained him to do it previously — Zhou said that he had never tried getting his dog to use the rice cooker before.

A man's best friend

Zhou, a full-time blogger, said that he had developed a tacit understanding with his pet.

His wife though doesn't have that same special connection.

"Lucky only listens to my orders,” he said. “He seems unable to understand what my wife says.”

Top image from Lucky's Douyin Account

