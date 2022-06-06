5 household items all S’poreans should get to make their lives easier

In Singapore, convenience is the name of the game.

We love plastic bags and cheer for new MRT stations.

This desire for convenience extends into our households as well, and we fill our homes with appliances and knick-knacks of all kinds to make our lives smooth like butter~

If you have the cash to spare, here are five items that you should consider adding to your abode.

1) Automatic soap dispenser

Considering that we’re in the midst of a pandemic, hygiene is on everyone’s minds at the moment.

Less contact with surfaces means less contact with viruses.

An automatic soap dispenser is something my family bought recently, and while it might seem like something insignificant, it’s actually been quite useful.

Simply place your hands beneath the sensor, and an adequate amount of soap is dispensed onto your waiting palms.

No fumbling around the soap bottle with your dirty hands and contaminating the bottle even more.

What’s more, you can simply refill the dispenser once you’ve run out of soap without having to purchase an entirely new bottle.

Such automatic soap dispensers are easily available at online stores like Shopee, Lazada, and local supermarkets.

2) Laundry pods

Next up, may I introduce you to laundry detergent pods?

Most people don’t know how much they need these tiny pouches of detergent until they’ve tried them out and realise how much easier life is with them.

They’re small, compact, and lightweight.

With laundry detergent pods like the ones from Dynamo, you won’t have to lift up bulky and heavy detergents, and crack your head over the appropriate amount to pour into the washing machine.

All you need to do is toss a pod in the washing machine and voila.

Here’s a small note for young families: Do make sure the detergent pods are kept in a place that’s out of reach of toddlers and babies.

Dynamo: “The world’s number one pods manufacturer*”. The all-in-one Dynamo laundry detergent pods are apparently “99 per cent antibacterial”, and they help to deep clean and kill bacteria and viruses. Dynamo’s pods contain 90 per cent surfactant (compounds that make surfaces easier to clean), as compared to other liquid detergents which are 65 per cent water. One Dynamo 3-in-1 pod can clean up to 20 pieces of clothes, regardless of colours. They are also suitable for use for both top load and front load washing machines. Their packages of pods also come in three sizes: 12 pods - S$9.90

22 - S$12.90

39 pods - S$21.90 You can get them on Shopee. Additionally, you can get up to 40 per cent off Dynamo products including Dynamo pods on Shopee. Stand a chance to win a Toshiba washing machine if you're the top spender (in a single transaction) on Dynamo pods on Shopee from April 22 to June 22. *Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Home care 2021ed, Proctor & Gamble Co., in the Liquid Tablet Detergent Category, retail value sales, 2020 data.

3) Robot vacuum cleaner

Robot vacuum cleaners are a marvel of technology and something I dream of owning once I get my own home.

Some might say they’re an impending sign of when the androids finally take over, but you have to admit their benefits are boundless.

Unlike typical vacuum cleaners, they’re silent and small enough to get into dusty nooks and crannies without you having to move any furniture.

Robot cleaners are also cordless, so you don’t have to worry about tripping over any wires while cleaning.

And the best part? You don’t even have to be home for your floors to get cleaned. The robot vacuum cleaner will simply whirr away while you’re out.

Ultimate convenience.

They can even serve as nifty transportation for your lazy pets (but we don’t recommend such a function).

You can get a Roomba from Amazon, or a robot vacuum cleaner from Best Denki.

4) Electric toothbrush

Ever experienced the annoyance of not being able to properly clean your teeth at the back?

By using an electric toothbrush, tooth brushing can be a breeze and you may just get less nagging from your dentist.

I’ve never owned an electric toothbrush, but I’ve always wanted to try it out.

With its rotating mechanism, you can simply hold the device near your teeth with minimal movement as it cleans your mouth. No need to stick your arm out at weird angles to get to the back of your molars.

Apparently, electric toothbrushes also help reduce plaque more effectively than conventional toothbrushes, and some even have a built-in timer to ensure you’re not destroying your gums and enamel by brushing your teeth for too long.

You can find electric toothbrushes at local drugstores and supermarkets.

5) Air fryer

Young couples who have just moved into their BTOs often boast about their newly-purchased air fryers, and for good reason.

If you’re a fan of fried food and are looking to cook some at home, air fryers can greatly reduce the mess created as compared to frying food in an open wok full of oil.

Fewer oil splatters equals to less effort to clean the kitchen after.

Food cooked in air fryers is also said to be healthier than deep-fried food.

Air fryers fry food by circulating hot air around it, which cuts down on the amount of oil used.

Additionally, there is evidence that using an air fryer reduces a compound known as acrylamide by up to 90 per cent, compared to deep fat frying. Acrylamide is a known carcinogen.

This sponsored article by Dynamo reminded the author to wash her laundry.

Top photo by Ashley Tan