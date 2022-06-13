Businesses along Haji Lane & Bali Lane warned to stop blocking public roads & walkways

Shops along Haji Lane and Bali Lane have been instructed by the authorities to remove an assortment of items from the public roads and pedestrian walkways after they have repeatedly blocked the passages and encroached upon the areas to carry out their business.

In a June 8 advisory seen by Mothership.sg, which was issued by six public agencies in Singapore, one business owner was instructed to comply with the instructions immediately, or risk getting penalised under the law.

It is understood that other business owners received a similar advisory.

The advisory was issued by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Singapore Police Force (SPF), Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), and National Arts Council (NAC).

Regular road closure suspended for more than 2 years

Currently, regular road closure at Haji Lane and Bali Lane has been suspended since March 27, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, the roads there along with Baghdad Street and Bussorah Street in the vicinity were closed to allow the pedestrianisation of the area designated car-free zones by the URA.

Haji Lane was pedestrianised from Friday to Sunday in August 2013.

Bali Lane was subsequently pedestrianised from Friday to Sunday after a trial in June 2015.

The suspension of the road closure initiative was part of measures to minimise the risk of further spread of Covid-19.

Businesses continue to use roads and walkways

Despite road closures no longer being implemented, it has been observed that businesses have been extending their activities beyond their designated shop space to provide entertainment, food and beverage options, and even shelter that extend onto the public road and five-footways.

Photos taken as recent as May and early June 2022 showed the extent of the non-compliance.

Business operators have proceeded to place objects such as traffic cones on the road to block off access by vehicles, while items such as tables and chairs were arranged on the road and five-footways for the sale of food and beverage, including alcohol for consumption by customers, which constitute supplying liquor outside the licensed premises.

Busking and public entertainment, including the transmission of recorded music outside the licensed premises, were also carried out.

The advisory said such usage of public spaces are not allowed as "these roads are meant to be passable to vehicular traffic, especially emergency vehicles, at all times".

"It is an offence to restrict vehicles from accessing any road, in the absence of permission from the relevant authorities," the advisory said.

Fixtures such as awnings and canopies are not to be located within or protrude into the road, the advisory added, while five-footways and open walkways should remain unobstructed for pedestrian access at all times.

Provision of entertainment, alcohol not allowed

The authorities also warned against using the public spaces to provide entertainment and alcohol.

The advisory said Haji Lane is not a designated busking location with the suspension of road closure, and any form of public entertainment, including the transmission of recorded music and any supply of liquor are not allowed outside of licensed premises.

Offenders are liable to face prosecution and other actions, the authorities warned.

Removed items with immediate effect

Business operators were told to remove all items, including tables, chairs, menu stands, displays and related paraphernalia and cease the placement of any item that blocks off access by vehicles.

The unauthorised supply of liquor, sale of food and beverage for consumption by customers on the road, and provision of unauthorised public entertainment have to stop as well.

Speakers and television screens, which can only be installed within the building interior, were to be removed from five-footway and external facades of the conserved buildings.

Business owners have been warned as well that it is an offence not to immediately comply with the regulations.

Enforcement action will be taken against the business operators and building owners, the advisory added.

The advisory noted: "Agencies will take into consideration the demonstration of your readiness to abide by the rules and regulations of Singapore when reviewing stakeholders' future plans for road closure at Haji and Bali Lane."

Immediate compliance with rules

Businesses complied with the advisory with immediate effect.

A visit to the area on June 9 showed the largely unblocked road as shops on both sides of Haji Lane removed most items, such as tables and chairs, that obstructed the road.

However, there were some concerns raised by businesses owners.

The owner of Rumi cafe, who wanted to be known as Aden, said the advisory will have a detrimental impact on the restaurants, cafes and bars on Haji Lane.

"It will affect F&B businesses here because we rely mostly on the outdoor settings," he said.

"Our indoor settings are very confined. That is the concern that everyone here have."

Another cafe owner, known as Asyraf, who runs The Halal Corner, which recently opened in late April 2022, expressed similar sentiments.

He said: "If you make a non-walking road, businesses will not thrive, the stalls here are very small."

"They rely on people who walk around, and we are not exactly by the road. People usually have to walk (into Haji Lane)."

He also pointed to the pedestrianisation of Boon Tat Street beside Lau Pa Sat, where the road is closed every night for vendors to ply their trade.

Asyraf said a similar initiative can also be implemented for Haji Lane.

Business operators banding together

Business owners are doing more to raise public awareness and explore solutions to their current predicament.

They are banding together with other stakeholders, such as One Kampong Gelam, to discuss the issue.

One Kampong Gelam is an association established in June 2014, which currently consists of 60 different business operators within the cultural district.

The business operators also hope to create a petition for stakeholders, their customers and the public to sign.

Currently, Rumi has taken the initiative to raise awareness about the issue on Instagram.

