Photos of women in M'sian hair salon carrying out haircut lead to police showing up

Oh no.

Zi Shan Kow | June 10, 2022, 01:49 PM

The grand opening of a hair salon in Selangor, Malaysia went viral and prompted police officers to show up at its doorstep less than a week into business.

Women in revealing bra tops

To start off with a bang, AJ Hair Studio Puchong ran a RM1 (S$0.31) haircut promotion on its opening day on June 2.

The fanfare included flowers stands at the storefront, a lion dance and a fancy white Ferrari parked just outside.

Image by AJ Hair Studio Puchong/FB.

Image by AJ Hair Studio Puchong/FB.

But what caught the attention of online users were the pictures of women tending to customers in the store.

The photos of interest were strategically angled to show off the women at work:

Image by Subang Jaya 梳邦再也/FB.

Image by Subang Jaya 梳邦再也/FB.

Image by Subang Jaya 梳邦再也/FB.

Image by Subang Jaya 梳邦再也/FB.

Image by Subang Jaya 梳邦再也/FB.

Visited by the authorities

The photos were then reshared online with a caption that said the shop offered "special massages". The post also listed the prices for these services.

Five days later, multiple police officers raided the hair studio.

Image via Santai/FB.

Image via Santai/FB.

According to a statement by the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MBSJ), three MBSJ and four Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers were sent to the premises on June 7.

The two offences identified included operating a beauty and health spa without a valid license and displaying the business signboard without a valid license, reported World of Buzz.

Models are friends, no special massages here

The owner of the hair salon, Ajees, went live on Facebook for 50 minutes on June 8 to dispel all the online rumours about the situation.

He stated categorically that the hair salon does not provide any illegal services or any "special massages" as netizens have suggested.

Ajees thanked fans for their support but implored netizens not to share the photos without context.

Apparently, the women in the photos are not actual hairstylists, but his model friends who came to support him.

The photos were posted on his personal profile and shared among friends for their own amusement.

"I working hairstylist 11 years already, that's why I know many many sexy girl, beautiful girl. I know this is Malaysia, I cannot have sexy girl [...] I just take picture for all people happy only. I don't know what happened."

To prove that there were no back rooms for any shady activities, the man gave a tour of the hair salon.

Owner lodges police report

According to the owner, the police, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) have been alerted to the viral pictures.

After the police raid, the owner of the hair studio went to the police station to lodge a report.

The store clarified, "Our Shop is just a normal hair studio".

"The pictures [of women wearing sexy clothes] were taken during a promotion at the shop and not at a massage parlour," said the document.

It indicated that the owner made a report as he is "afraid of what may happen later."

In a now deleted Facebook post, the store reiterated that they do not offer special services, according to news media site Says.

The store, which has been receiving calls about special massage services, said it would not hesitate to submit a police report if people continued continued to ask about this.

"Picture is funny only," an accompanying photo said.

Image by SAYS.

Meanwhile, the store has been promoting its in-house products on Facebook, with seemingly the same brand of marketing:

Image by AJ Hair Studio Puchong/FB.

Image by AJ Hair Studio Puchong/FB.

Image by AJ Hair Studio Puchong/FB.

Top images by Subang Jaya 梳邦再也/FB and Santai/FB.

