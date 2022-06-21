About 1.5 million S’poreans will receive up to S$300 cash in Aug. 2022: Lawrence Wong

Around 1.5 million Singaporeans will receive up to S$300 under a special GST voucher payment in August 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Jun. 21, CNA reported.

This payment will be made on top of the regular GST Voucher - Cash of up to S$400 that had been announced earlier in 2022, The Straits Times reported.

Recipients of the GST vouchers can therefore expect to receive up to S$700 in August.

Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said that the move will benefit about 1.5 million lower-income to middle-income workers, as well as retirees without income.

In addition, all Singaporean households will receive a credit of S$100 for utilities by September to help offset their bills.

Eligible taxi main hirers and private hire car drivers will also receive a one-off relief of S$150 in August to offset higher fuel costs, among measures.

The moves are part of a S$1.5 billion support package announced by Wong to help lower-income families and vulnerable groups amid rising global inflation.

Top photo by MCI via Lawrence Wong/Facebook