S'pore 4G leaders will inherit a 'divided & dangerous' world, need strong mandate from S'poreans: ESM Goh

In a fireside chat at UOB’s 2H2022 Investment Forum on Friday (Jun. 3), Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said that Singapore's 4G leaders will be inheriting a more hostile and challenging world than that which past leaders have faced.

He said that this is because it will be a bipolar world in which countries are forced to choose a side — either the United States or China, according to The Straits Times (ST).

4G leadership needs strong mandate from Singaporeans

Goh expressed his pessimism of the world's future, which he described as one in which "instead of building more bridges, I'm afraid more walls will be built", Yahoo reported.

According to ST, Goh said that in order for Singapore to be successful in a world that is getting more unstable and dangerous, the 4G leadership needs a strong mandate from the people.

By having the support of Singaporeans, Singapore's leadership can avoid the situation in which foreign leaders don't take them seriously because the foreign leaders don't believe Singapore leaders will be in power in the long term.

China has upper hand over U.S. in Taiwan

Goh stated that the Russian invasion of Ukraine further coloured the U.S.'s view of China, as China has not condemned the invasion and has said that its ties with Russia are "without limits".

Meanwhile, he added, that the U.S. has warned China not to invade Taiwan and has also moved to strengthen its relations with Taiwan.

"A war over Taiwan, whether intended or unintended, cannot be ruled out."

ST reported that Goh said if war does indeed break out over Taiwan in the South China Sea, China would win despite having fewer nuclear weapons and less military strength, at least on paper. This is because it has the upper hand in terms of the South China Sea and Taiwan.

However, if the war extended beyond Asia, the U.S. would win as it has 5,500 nuclear weapons compared to China's 300, Goh posited.

"No good outcome"

Looking at the way the U.S. is preparing to deepen its ties with Taiwan, Goh said that he feels there will be "no good outcome".

On one hand, the U.S. will not give up its dominant role to China, which it sees as a long-term strategic threat.

On the other hand, China will not "roll over" and allow the U.S. or anyone else restrict its rise, he stated, adding that the U.S. and China see each other as long-term existential threats.

According to Yahoo, Goh said that the end result will be that the U.S.'s relationship with China will end up as a "negative-sum game, not even a zero-sum game".

Top photo via Facebook/MParader.