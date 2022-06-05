Back

S'pore 4G leaders will inherit a 'divided & dangerous' world, need strong mandate from S'poreans: ESM Goh

The US's relationship with China will result in 'negative-sum game, not even a zero-sum game', Goh said.

Jane Zhang | June 05, 2022, 02:40 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In a fireside chat at UOB’s 2H2022 Investment Forum on Friday (Jun. 3), Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said that Singapore's 4G leaders will be inheriting a more hostile and challenging world than that which past leaders have faced.

He said that this is because it will be a bipolar world in which countries are forced to choose a side — either the United States or China, according to The Straits Times (ST).

4G leadership needs strong mandate from Singaporeans

Goh expressed his pessimism of the world's future, which he described as one in which "instead of building more bridges, I'm afraid more walls will be built", Yahoo reported.

According to ST, Goh said that in order for Singapore to be successful in a world that is getting more unstable and dangerous, the 4G leadership needs a strong mandate from the people.

By having the support of Singaporeans, Singapore's leadership can avoid the situation in which foreign leaders don't take them seriously because the foreign leaders don't believe Singapore leaders will be in power in the long term.

China has upper hand over U.S. in Taiwan

Goh stated that the Russian invasion of Ukraine further coloured the U.S.'s view of China, as China has not condemned the invasion and has said that its ties with Russia are "without limits".

Meanwhile, he added, that the U.S. has warned China not to invade Taiwan and has also moved to strengthen its relations with Taiwan.

"A war over Taiwan, whether intended or unintended, cannot be ruled out."

ST reported that Goh said if war does indeed break out over Taiwan in the South China Sea, China would win despite having fewer nuclear weapons and less military strength, at least on paper. This is because it has the upper hand in terms of the South China Sea and Taiwan.

However, if the war extended beyond Asia, the U.S. would win as it has 5,500 nuclear weapons compared to China's 300, Goh posited.

"No good outcome"

Looking at the way the U.S. is preparing to deepen its ties with Taiwan, Goh said that he feels there will be "no good outcome".

On one hand, the U.S. will not give up its dominant role to China, which it sees as a long-term strategic threat.

On the other hand, China will not "roll over" and allow the U.S. or anyone else restrict its rise, he stated, adding that the U.S. and China see each other as long-term existential threats.

According to Yahoo, Goh said that the end result will be that the U.S.'s relationship with China will end up as a "negative-sum game, not even a zero-sum game".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Facebook/MParader. 

NDP 2022 ticket balloting opens at 12pm on Jun. 6

Tickets are allocated via an electronic balloting system, not on a first-come-first-served basis.

June 05, 2022, 03:59 PM

Toa Payoh chicken rice stall apologises for removing cheaper portion due to S$2,000 rental hike

The owner promised that it would maintain the quality and quantity of its chicken rice.

June 05, 2022, 01:42 PM

Neglected hamsters found with dead & rotting cagemates at common area of Hougang block

Hamster Society (Singapore) shared that they have reported this case to the "relevant authorities".

June 05, 2022, 12:08 PM

36-year-old mum working 3 jobs to raise 3 kids: My ex left me but now I have triple the happiness

Kaypoh-ing Strangers: A single mum of 3 kids shares her journey and her hope for other women in her situation.

June 05, 2022, 10:49 AM

Iconic floating restaurant starts to sink, could leave Hong Kong permanently as owners can't afford to run it

A kitchen barge attached to the main vessel capsized.

June 05, 2022, 12:17 AM

HDB community cat at void deck sits on pants that fell down because if it fits it sits

This is origin story of how one gets the pants back and a new pet cat.

June 04, 2022, 07:14 PM

SIA mahjong set cheaper: Price cut from S$388 in 2021 to S$271.60 in 2022

Deflation.

June 04, 2022, 06:38 PM

S'porean cancer patient in critical condition stuck in Saudi Arabia, family appealing for donations

She was in Saudi Arabia on a pilgrimage.

June 04, 2022, 06:17 PM

Chanel, Dior & YSL handbags, Europe, Bali & Australia travel packages to be won at the 6.6 - 7.7 Great Shopee Sale

Endless prizes, deals and low prices to look forward to from June 6 to July 7, 2022.

June 04, 2022, 06:12 PM

S'pore getting chicken from Thailand, Australia, Brazil & US

More chicken.

June 04, 2022, 05:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.