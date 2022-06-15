Genting Dream cruise to sail again on June 15, 2022 months after parent company closed shop

Genting Dream will set sail on its maiden voyage on June 15 night, months after its parent company closed down.

The first three-day, two-night cruise to nowhere trip will sail at half-capacity with 3,000 pax of crew and paying passengers to ensure smooth operations, The Straits Times reported.

Its restart comes after Dream Cruises, the ship's then owner, applied to be wound up in February 2022.

The vessel, World Dream, then stopped operating in Singapore.

This occurred after parent company, Genting Hong Kong, closed shop.

Resorts World Cruises, owned by Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay, subsequently stepped in to provide credits to thousands of affected customers who were demanding refunds.

Healthy start

Bookings for cruises aboard Genting Dream kicked off on May 18.

ST reported that demand locally and internationally has been strong, with 22,000 cabin bookings from India alone within less than three weeks of announcing the relaunch.

International destinations next

Genting Dream will make international trips next, as it will be heading to Bintan and Batam from July 1, as well as Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Penang from July 3.

More popular destinations such as Phuket, Krabi and Bali are being planned for as early as October.

New features

The restart also comes with new features on board.

Genting Dream now officially has the world's first internationally halal-certified kitchen on a cruise liner.

Halal food items will make up a part of the buffet spread in The Lido, one of the ship's biggest restaurants with more than 500 seats.

There will also be sunset or night foam parties at the splash pool at Zouk Beach club.

Top photo via Genting Cruise Lines