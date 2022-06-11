Car insurer Geico ordered to pay S$7.22 million after woman caught STI having sex in car

A woman who caught human papillomavirus (HPV) from having sex with her then-partner in his car has been awarded S$7.22 million, to be paid by car insurer Geico.

The man's car, a Hyundai Genesis, had been insured by Geico.

The woman said her partner had not disclosed his condition and had left her with "past and future" medical expenses as well as mental and physical suffering.

The woman had intended to seek damages of S$1.39 million in 2021 from the company as she asserted that the firm's policy covered her injuries.

Geico denied coverage and refused her settlement offer.

According to BBC, the woman and her former boyfriend then entered arbitration, where the arbitrator sided with the woman.

According to The Guardian, they awarded the woman S$7.22 million in damages, determining that the man had "negligently infected" the woman.

The Jackson County court later "confirmed the award".

The arbitrator had determined there was "sexual activity" in the insured's car that "directly caused" or "directly contributed to cause" the woman to be infected with HPV.

According to NPR, Geico said the claims should be dismissed. The woman also said the man "was insured against his personal liability arising from his negligence in actions involving his automobile," which makes Geico responsible.

Geico will now be fighting the case in federal court.

Image from Wikipedia