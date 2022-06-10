Back

Popular Five Oars Coffee Roasters cafe finally reopens at Tanjong Pagar

Mandy How | June 10, 2022, 12:03 PM

More than a year after moving out of its original premises, Five Oars Coffee Roasters has reopened at Tanjong Pagar.

Previously located at 39 Tanjong Pagar Road, the new unit is now at 43 Tanjong Pagar Road instead.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ｄｏｇｇａｅｂｉ (@doggaebi)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron Ong (@saltyaaron)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vince 🇸🇬 (@adibeevince)

There are two key differences from its East Coast Road outlet:

  • A slightly varied menu at Tanjong Pagar, with new items like Bone Marrow (S$22) and Seafood Paella (S$45, 2-3 pax). Some East Coast dishes may also be unavailable here.

  • A hole-in-the-wall speakeasy bar named Night Hawk that runs from Tuesday to Saturday, 5:30pm till midnight.

The menu here functions in two segments: day and dinner.

The day menu is available from 8:30am to 5:15pm, with sides, brunch, and desserts.

The dinner menu, from 6pm to 9pm, is divided into sharing plates, seafood items, meats, and rice and pasta.

Photo via Five Oars Coffee Roasters/Facebook

Photo via Five Oars Coffee Roasters/Facebook

Photo by Mandy How

Night Hawk

A glimpse of the speakeasy, where "futurism meets retro modern":

Photo via Five Oars Coffee Roasters/Facebook

Photo via Five Oars Coffee Roasters/Facebook

Photo via Five Oars Coffee Roasters/Facebook

Photo via Five Oars Coffee Roasters/Facebook

Night Hawk predominantly sells cocktails, which go at S$25 for alcoholic versions and S$22 for non-alcoholic ones.

Light bites of Buffalo Hot Wings (S$16), Grilled Baby Corn (S$12), and Loaded Fries (S$15) are also available. 

Five Oars Coffee Roasters Heritage

Address: 43 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088464

Opening Hours: 8am – 10pm, daily. Last orders for kitchen at 9pm.

Top image via @saltyaaron/Instagram, Five Oars Coffee Roasters/Facebook

